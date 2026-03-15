3 Grocery Chains That Give Seniors A Gas Bonus For Every $50 Spent

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Grocery prices continue to climb, and with conflict in the Middle East coming to a head, gas prices are reaching new heights, too. Thankfully, there are some programs that reward shoppers with discounts on fuel. Our local grocery store (Harris Teeter) has saved us a ton of money. You just buy your weekly groceries and then stack up fuel points. It can save you as much as $1 per gallon. That said, here are three grocery chains where grocery shopping can help lower your next gas bill.

1. Kroger: Earn Fuel Points Every Time You Shop

Kroger operates one of the best-known grocery fuel rewards systems in the country. Through its loyalty program, shoppers earn one fuel point for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise. Those points can later be redeemed at Kroger fuel centers or participating gas stations for discounts that can reach up to $1 per gallon.

That means a typical $50 grocery trip can earn about 50 fuel points, which convert into fuel discounts once enough points accumulate. Seniors who shop weekly can build up significant savings, especially if they combine grocery purchases with promotional bonus point events. Because the program is free and widely available, many retirees treat it like a built-in“gas bonus” tied to their regular grocery budget.

2. Safeway and Albertsons: Points That Convert to Gas Discounts

Safeway and Albertsons share a loyalty program called“for U” that rewards shoppers with points for every dollar spent. These points can be redeemed for grocery discounts, but many shoppers prefer to convert them into fuel savings. In many regions, the program partners with gas stations such as Chevron or Texaco so members can apply their points directly at the pump.

The typical structure gives shoppers one point for every dollar spent, and points can be redeemed for cents-per-gallon discounts on gasoline. For seniors who routinely spend $50 or more per trip, those points can quickly translate into fuel savings during the month. Over time, the program effectively turns everyday grocery purchases into a steady stream of gas discounts.

3. Giant and Stop & Shop: Grocery Spending That Pays at the Pump

Stop & Shop and Giant Food also offer grocery reward programs that link grocery purchases to fuel discounts. Through their rewards systems, shoppers earn points on qualifying grocery purchases that can be redeemed for gas savings at participating stations. These programs are often integrated with fuel rewards partnerships that allow members to redeem points for cents-off-per-gallon discounts.

A $50 grocery trip usually translates into at least 50 points, which can eventually become meaningful fuel discounts once enough points accumulate. Many retirees appreciate that they don't need to do anything special.

Just enter their phone number or loyalty card at checkout. Over time, those points act like a quiet“gas bonus” tied to routine grocery spending.

How to Maximize Your Grocery“Gas Bonus”

If you want to get the most value from these programs, a few simple strategies can help.

Always scan your loyalty card or enter your phone number so purchases count toward rewards. Watch for promotions where grocery stores offer double or triple fuel points on certain items or days. Consider stacking savings by linking grocery rewards to gas station loyalty programs when available. Some programs also allow you to redeem points for groceries instead of fuel, so compare which option provides the best value. Remember that fuel rewards often expire monthly, so redeem them before they disappear.

The idea of getting a“gas bonus” from grocery shopping might sound too good to be true, but millions of Americans already use these programs every week. Chains like Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant, and Stop & Shop have turned loyalty rewards into a simple way to save at the pump.

For seniors, especially, the ability to convert routine grocery spending into fuel discounts can ease the pressure of rising living costs. By understanding how these programs work and using them consistently, retirees can stretch their budgets without changing their shopping habits.

Do you use grocery fuel rewards when you shop? Which grocery store gives you the best gas discounts where you live?