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US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Kill Scores of Women, Children
(MENAFN) Hundreds of women and children have been killed in Iran since the start of US-Israeli military operations on Feb. 28, according to information released Sunday by the country’s Health Ministry.
Officials reported that at least 223 women and 202 children lost their lives during the attacks.
Among the victims were three pregnant women and 12 children younger than five years old, as stated in an official announcement cited by reports.
The ministry also indicated that 41 children have suffered injuries as a result of the strikes.
In addition to the human toll, the assaults have severely impacted Iran’s medical infrastructure.
Authorities said that 153 healthcare facilities across the country have sustained damage during the attacks.
The violence marks a significant escalation in regional tensions following the launch of joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Those strikes have reportedly left around 1,200 people dead, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory operations involving drones and missiles aimed at Israel as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military assets.
Officials reported that at least 223 women and 202 children lost their lives during the attacks.
Among the victims were three pregnant women and 12 children younger than five years old, as stated in an official announcement cited by reports.
The ministry also indicated that 41 children have suffered injuries as a result of the strikes.
In addition to the human toll, the assaults have severely impacted Iran’s medical infrastructure.
Authorities said that 153 healthcare facilities across the country have sustained damage during the attacks.
The violence marks a significant escalation in regional tensions following the launch of joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Those strikes have reportedly left around 1,200 people dead, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory operations involving drones and missiles aimed at Israel as well as locations in Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military assets.
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