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SEDAR x H&M HOME Launch Limited-Edition Ramadan Capsule Collection
(MENAFN- Epress release) This Ramadan, SEDAR GLOBAL partners with H&M HOME to present a limited-edition home capsule collection created especially for the Holy Month and Eid. Uniting SEDAR’S 140 years of design heritage and H&M HOME’s contemporary, design driven sensibility, in a collaboration thoughtfully curated for regional homes.
The SEDAR x H&M HOME edit focuses on the spaces that matter most during the sea–on – from indoor majlis areas to dining tables and everyday living s–aces – offering a considered selection of decorative pieces that can be styled from the quieter rhythm of Ramadan through to the celebrations of Eid.
“We wanted to create a capsule that is both culturally considerate, design driven and contemporary. It is inspiring how homes come together during– Ramadan – the warmth of hosting, the importance of shared spaces and the transition from quiet moments to celebration. We hope our customers will enjoy this special collection and the festivities alike”, says Eveöina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M HOME Head of Design & Creative.
The collection features decorative cushions in soft champagne, muted gold and emerald-to-sage green tones, ruffled linen and ruffled velvet finishes, hand-finished tassel detailing, piping and exclusive seasonal prints. Coordinated table runners and matching placemats anchor the hosting edit, while decorative bed runners paired with two matching cushions offer an easy way to refresh bedrooms and majlis seating without committing to a full re-style.
According to Besher Mahayri Head of Strategy at SEDAR, the collaboration was shaped around creating an easy, design-led seasonal edit for regional homes.
“Working with H&M HOME allowed us to translate Sed’r’s craftsmanship and understanding of how homes are styled during Ramadan into a contemporary, accessible collection. The focus was on versatile pieces that can be layered across majlis, dining and living spaces, and styled effortlessly from iftar gatherings through to Eid hosting.”
Designed as a limited seasonal drop, the SEDAR x H&M HOME capsule offers an accessible way to introduce festive touches to the home, whether hosting iftar gatherings, setting up a family majlis or preparing spaces for Eid entertaining.
The SEDAR x H&M HOME edit focuses on the spaces that matter most during the sea–on – from indoor majlis areas to dining tables and everyday living s–aces – offering a considered selection of decorative pieces that can be styled from the quieter rhythm of Ramadan through to the celebrations of Eid.
“We wanted to create a capsule that is both culturally considerate, design driven and contemporary. It is inspiring how homes come together during– Ramadan – the warmth of hosting, the importance of shared spaces and the transition from quiet moments to celebration. We hope our customers will enjoy this special collection and the festivities alike”, says Eveöina Kravaev-Söderberg, H&M HOME Head of Design & Creative.
The collection features decorative cushions in soft champagne, muted gold and emerald-to-sage green tones, ruffled linen and ruffled velvet finishes, hand-finished tassel detailing, piping and exclusive seasonal prints. Coordinated table runners and matching placemats anchor the hosting edit, while decorative bed runners paired with two matching cushions offer an easy way to refresh bedrooms and majlis seating without committing to a full re-style.
According to Besher Mahayri Head of Strategy at SEDAR, the collaboration was shaped around creating an easy, design-led seasonal edit for regional homes.
“Working with H&M HOME allowed us to translate Sed’r’s craftsmanship and understanding of how homes are styled during Ramadan into a contemporary, accessible collection. The focus was on versatile pieces that can be layered across majlis, dining and living spaces, and styled effortlessly from iftar gatherings through to Eid hosting.”
Designed as a limited seasonal drop, the SEDAR x H&M HOME capsule offers an accessible way to introduce festive touches to the home, whether hosting iftar gatherings, setting up a family majlis or preparing spaces for Eid entertaining.
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