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KRG PM, US Envoy Hold Talks on Regional Security Developments
(MENAFN) Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani spoke with the US envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, on Saturday to review recent regional developments, according to a statement from the KRG.
The conversation covered the overall situation in the Kurdish Region, across Iraq, and in the wider region. Both leaders strongly condemned attacks targeting the Kurdish Region as well as the US Embassy in Baghdad, and emphasized the need for ongoing coordination and communication.
Local reports indicate that the US Embassy in Baghdad was struck by a rocket early Saturday.
Following the incident, the embassy advised American citizens in Iraq to leave the country “immediately” due to increasing security threats.
The embassy’s statement accused “Iran-aligned terrorist militias” of orchestrating attacks against US personnel and US-linked facilities throughout Iraq, including areas under the KRG.
The statement noted that these militias have repeatedly targeted the International Zone in central Baghdad, which remains largely closed with limited exceptions.
Tensions across the region have intensified since joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, which Tehran claims host US military assets.
The conversation covered the overall situation in the Kurdish Region, across Iraq, and in the wider region. Both leaders strongly condemned attacks targeting the Kurdish Region as well as the US Embassy in Baghdad, and emphasized the need for ongoing coordination and communication.
Local reports indicate that the US Embassy in Baghdad was struck by a rocket early Saturday.
Following the incident, the embassy advised American citizens in Iraq to leave the country “immediately” due to increasing security threats.
The embassy’s statement accused “Iran-aligned terrorist militias” of orchestrating attacks against US personnel and US-linked facilities throughout Iraq, including areas under the KRG.
The statement noted that these militias have repeatedly targeted the International Zone in central Baghdad, which remains largely closed with limited exceptions.
Tensions across the region have intensified since joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, which Tehran claims host US military assets.
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