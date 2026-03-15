Outlook Meets Awtomated: Streamlined Email And Project Management For Translation Companies

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 10, 2026 10:53 am - Awtomated TBMS has launched a new Microsoft Outlook integration that lets translation teams turn emails into projects, manage deadlines, assign tasks, and track communication directly from their inbox for faster, more efficient workflows.

Awtomated TBMS, the Berlin-based AI-powered translation business management platform, has announced a new integration with Microsoft Outlook that is designed to make translation project management faster, easier, and more efficient. With this new integration, translation teams can manage projects, deadlines, client communication, and attachments directly from their Outlook inbox without needing to switch between multiple tools or platforms. This development reflects Awtomated TBMS's ongoing mission to simplify and automate translation workflows for language service providers, enterprises, and freelance translators.

In many translation environments, project coordination often depends on a combination of emails, spreadsheets, messaging tools, and external project management systems. This fragmented process can create delays, increase the risk of missed deadlines, and make communication harder to track. The new Outlook integration addresses these challenges by turning incoming emails into actionable translation projects instantly. Users can review requests, access files, assign tasks to team members or vendors, monitor deadlines, and follow project updates directly within their email workflow.

One of the main benefits of the integration is that it connects communication and project execution in one centralized space. Instead of manually transferring information from emails into separate management systems, teams can now act on client requests immediately from within Outlook. This saves time, reduces administrative workload, and helps ensure that important information and attachments remain linked to each project.

The solution is designed to support a wide range of users, from freelance translators managing individual assignments to agencies and enterprises handling large volumes of multilingual content. By combining inbox-to-project automation, centralized communication, workflow efficiency, and scalability, the Outlook integration strengthens Awtomated TBMS's value as an all-in-one translation business management system.

Overall, this announcement highlights Awtomated TBMS's commitment to improving the way translation teams work. By bridging the gap between email communication and project management, the company aims to help users respond faster to client needs, maintain quality standards, and deliver multilingual projects more efficiently and reliably.