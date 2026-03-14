March 13, 2026 - Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos, America's largest and highest-rated limousine, party bus and charter bus company, proudly celebrates its 15th year in business! Since 2011, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has moved more than 1,000,000 passengers and completed over 50,000 trips, earning the trust of Fortune 500 companies, major universities, professional sports teams, and private groups nationwide. With a 96% customer satisfaction rate and over 4,000 five-star reviews, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has become the nation's most trusted ground transportation provider.

Over the past 15 years, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has continued to grow by offering customers more vehicle options, faster quotes, and better service than anyone else in the industry. With instant 30-second online quotes and a reservations team available 24/7/365, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has made it easier than ever for groups anywhere in the country to find and book the right limo, party bus, sprinter van, minibus, or charter bus for their trip.

“Celebrating 15 years in business is a huge moment for all of us at Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos,” said Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos.“We have served over 50,000 groups, moved more than 1,000,000 passengers, and built one of the largest transportation companies in the country because customers know they can count on us. We are incredibly grateful for every group that has trusted Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos since 2011, and we are more motivated than ever to keep growing and keep serving.”

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos Is Ranked Among the Most Trusted Limo & Charter Bus Companies in America

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos is ranked among the most trusted limo and charter bus companies in America because the company has the size, experience, and reputation to deliver for groups of all kinds. With over 4,000 five-star reviews and a 96% satisfaction rate, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has earned its place as one of the nation's most relied-on names for group transportation.

Every day, customers across the United States turn to Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos for weddings, proms, corporate events, employee shuttles, sports teams, school trips, airport transportation, festivals, and private events of every size. Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos continues to stand out because customers know they can get fast quotes, a massive selection of vehicles, and a team ready to help them get the right transportation quickly and easily.

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos Gearing Up To Serve Groups at The World Baseball Classic, The Players Championship (PGA Tour), SXSW Festival & Conference, CRSSD Festival (Spring), Get Lucky Festival, Florida Renaissance Festival, NCAA College Basketball Conference Tournaments, SportsPro Summit, Miami Open, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Miami Music Week / Winter Music Conference

This week, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos is gearing up to serve a record number of groups attending major events across the country. Our team is actively coordinating transportation for attendees, sponsors, and VIPs heading to the World Baseball Classic, The Players Championship (PGA Tour), SXSW Festival & Conference, CRSSD Festival (Spring), Get Lucky Festival, Florida Renaissance Festival, NCAA College Basketball Conference Tournaments, SportsPro Summit, Miami Open, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, and Miami Music Week / Winter Music Conference.

From moving large crowds between hotels and venues to providing private airport transfers and executive transportation, we have the experience and fleet size to handle any logistical challenge these massive events bring. No matter where your group needs to be during this busy festival season, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos will make sure everyone arrives safely, comfortably, and on schedule.

Over 50,000 Groups Have Trusted Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos for Their Group Transportation

Over 50,000 groups have trusted Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos for their group transportation needs, making the company one of the most proven names in the industry. Since 2011, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has helped move more than 1,000,000 passengers for businesses, Fortune 500 companies, major universities, sports teams, event planners, government groups, wedding parties, and private travelers in every major market across the country.

When groups choose with Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos, they are choosing a company that has already handled transportation for just about every type of trip imaginable. Whether it is a corporate shuttle, a multi-day sports tournament, a prom party, a wedding weekend, a convention, or a major live event, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has the scale and experience to get the job done.

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos Offers a Larger Fleet Than Any Other Limo, Party Bus, Charter Bus Company in the USA

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos offers a larger fleet than any other limo, party bus, charter bus company in the USA, with over 12,000 vehicles nationwide. That means customers booking with Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos can choose from one of the country's biggest selections of limousines, party buses, sprinter vans, minibuses, charter buses, school buses, shuttle buses, black cars, and more.

This larger fleet gives customers a major advantage. Whether you need a small vehicle for a private group, a wedding shuttle for guests, a party bus for a celebration, or multiple full-size charter buses for a major event, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos can provide more options, better availability, and more flexibility than anyone else. That is exactly why so many groups choose Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos when the trip matters and they do not want to waste time shopping around.

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos Has a 96% Satisfaction Rate Based on Over 4,000+ Real Customer Reviews!

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has earned a 96% satisfaction rate based on over 4,000+ real customer reviews, making it one of the highest rated transportation companies in the United States. That kind of customer feedback says a lot. Groups do not leave thousands of great reviews unless a company is consistently delivering, and that is exactly what Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has done for the last 15 years.

From fast quotes and easy booking to huge vehicle selection and responsive customer support, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos continues to earn trust at a level very few transportation companies can match. Those reviews come from real customers nationwide, and they help show exactly why Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos remains one of the most trusted brands in group transportation today.

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos Was Named a Top 50 Vendor in the Cvent Top Meeting Destinations list for North America!

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos was named a Top 50 Vendor in the Cvent Top Meeting Destinations list for North America, adding another strong recognition to the company's record. For meeting planners, convention organizers, and corporate travel teams, that kind of recognition reinforces that Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos is a serious transportation partner for events where timing, scale, and coordination matter.

As meetings and events continue to drive travel demand across the country, Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos remains focused on helping organizers secure transportation that fits their schedule, headcount, and event flow. The company's experience with shuttle plans, airport transfers, hotel loops, and multi-vehicle event transportation continues to make it a valuable resource for planners working on large and time-sensitive events.

About Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos

Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos, also known as Price 4 Limo, is one of the largest and most highly rated ground transportation companies in the United States. Founded in 2011, the company offers more than 12,000 vehicles, including charter buses, minibuses, party buses, sprinter vans, limousines, and more. Price 4 Charter Buses & Limos has completed over 50,000 trips, moved more than 1,000,000 passengers, and earned more than 4,000 five-star reviews, with a 96% customer satisfaction rate. The company's 30-second online quote tool and 24/7/365 reservations team help customers compare pricing, check availability, and provide transportation for trips and events nationwide.

For more information, visit or call (866) 265-5479.