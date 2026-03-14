Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti Oil Prices Reach $143.03 Per Barrel

Kuwaiti Oil Prices Reach $143.03 Per Barrel


2026-03-14 05:14:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil edged up by $10.36 to reach $143.03 a barrel on Friday, compared to $132.68 the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said today.

In global markets, the price of Brent crude went up by $2.68 to reach $103.14 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by $2.98 to $98.71 a barrel.

MENAFN14032026000063011010ID1110860508



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search