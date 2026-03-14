Kuwaiti Oil Prices Reach $143.03 Per Barrel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil edged up by $10.36 to reach $143.03 a barrel on Friday, compared to $132.68 the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said today.

In global markets, the price of Brent crude went up by $2.68 to reach $103.14 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose by $2.98 to $98.71 a barrel.