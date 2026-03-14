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South Korea Says North Fires Around 10 Ballistic Missiles

South Korea Says North Fires Around 10 Ballistic Missiles


2026-03-14 04:00:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: North Korea fired about 10 unidentified ballistic missiles toward the sea of Japan Saturday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, days after Pyongyang warned of "terrible consequences" over South Korea-US military drills.

Seoul's military detected "around ten unidentified ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan area in North Korea toward the East Sea at around 1:20 pm (0420 GMT)," the JCS said in a statement.

Japan's defence ministry also confirmed the launch, saying on its official X account that "what is possibly a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea".

The announcement came hours after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that US President Donald Trump thinks a meeting with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un would be "good".

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The Peninsula

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