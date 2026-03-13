Hong Kong Exporters' Association Leads Greater Bay Area Technology Companies To Go Global At The International Exhibition Of Inventions Geneva

Smart City: MEET International, a multi-functional engineering inspection company, developed a "7‐in‐1 Building Leakage Tracing Device," breaking through the technical limitations of traditional single‐function inspection tools and redefining the standards for leakage detection. By continuously capturing and comparing highly precise data readings, the device pinpoints the source of leakage, ensuring that concealed problem areas are accurately exposed.



The device features synchronized "AC leakage" and "water leakage" dual detection, enabling early identification of hidden risks and precise localisation of the source to mitigate both seepage and electrical hazards. It also incorporates an innovative all‐scenario adaptability design, allowing it to operate effectively across different building materials and leakage environments. Applications include building maintenance, renovation inspection, and property management.



Smart Home & Lifestyle: Researchers at Sun Yat‐sen University developed a patented "Composite Heating Material" that integrates advanced graphene and nano-carbon tube composite heating films, replacing traditional heating tubes. The invention delivers precise, rapid and efficient heating with uniform heat distribution, while reducing energy loss.



Propagate Intellectual Property has commercialised the invention into more than 40 intellectual property assets, applying it to products such as electric teppanyaki, food‐warming mats and beauty eye masks, as well as in building and industrial settings, providing an efficient and flexible heating solution across diverse applications.



Health Technologies and Medicine: Health‐tech start‐up Kin Technology launched Kindo & App, a homecare solution redefining homecare and wellness. Integrating automation, IoT connectivity, and advanced AI, Kindo & App can automatically sort and dispense up to 10 types of medication with a single click. Equipped with smart reminders, a child‐safety lock, and built‐in humidity and temperature sensors, the solution ensures medication safety, accuracy, and convenience.



Paired with the Kin App and Web Platform, users can track their dosage history, set reminders, and receive low-medication alerts. The platform also supports remote dispensing, enabling caregivers to manage prescriptions and dispense medications from anywhere. Families and caregivers gain real-time access to adherence data and remote management tools, while healthcare providers can monitor patients, manage prescriptions, and access analytics to enhance outcomes.

