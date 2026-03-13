Emirates Drug Establishment: UAE's Strategic Pharmaceutical Stockpile Is Secure And Sufficient

Dubai, UAE March 4, 2026:

His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, affirmed that the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE is operating with a high degree of stability and preparedness, stressing that the country's strategic stockpile of medicines and medical supplies is secure and sufficient to meet the needs of the local market.

Al Hajeri said the UAE has adopted best-in-class policies and strategies to maintain a strategic reserve that ensures the availability of all essential medicines required by citizens, residents and visitors in adequate quantities and for extended periods.

His Excellency noted that strengthening pharmaceutical security is a firmly established national priority, supported by a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at ensuring the sustainable availability, quality and safety of medicines under all circumstances.

Al Hajeri added that the Establishment follows a proactive approach based on risk assessment and emergency planning, reinforcing readiness and enhancing public confidence in the country's pharmaceutical system.

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, emphasised that the sector maintains high levels of stability and readiness, ensuring the continued provision of medicines and medical supplies with sustained long-term availability in line with the highest standards of quality and safety.

Dr Al Kaabi said the establishment conducts daily field monitoring and oversees medicine movement and stock levels at factories, warehouses and storage facilities through integrated systems with strategic partners.

This, Her Excellency added, guarantees the uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and prevents shortages of key products, noting that pharmaceutical supply chains within the UAE are operating normally.

Dr Al Kaabi stated that current availability indicators for medical products remain stable and reassuring, thanks to effective forward planning and strong partnerships with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, relevant authorities and the private sector.

Her Excellency noted that pharmaceutical security constitutes one of the fundamental pillars of healthcare in the UAE, adding that the establishment adopts a forward-looking strategy to ensure sustainable medicine supplies and the health sector's preparedness to address all scenarios.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 5273 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 1:10:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)