HUR Shows How It Destroys Russian Radars In Crimea In February

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the HUR.

The following were hit and put out of action: the 48ya6-k1 Podlyot radar, the Sopka-2 radar, the P-18 Terek radar, a ground UAV repeater for Geran/Gerbera, the RSP-6M2 (radar landing system), an electronic jamming station, and the 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar.

"The 'Ghosts' guarantee: no 'ultra-modern' Russian piece of hardware will hide from a precise strike when true masters of their craft get to work," the Main Directorate of Intelligence emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a launcher of an S-300V surface-to-air missile system, an S-300 radar station, and Russian ammunition depots.

Photo: HUR