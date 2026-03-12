403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil-Arab Gallery #53
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Jordan's ambassador in Brasília, Maen Masadeh, hosted an iftar for Arab diplomats in the Brazilian capital on Wednesday night (11). Iftar is the meal Muslims have after sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC )'s vice president of international relations and secretary-general, Mohamad Orra Mourad, represented the institution at the gathering.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #53 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment