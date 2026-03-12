Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #53


2026-03-12 11:04:56
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Jordan's ambassador in Brasília, Maen Masadeh, hosted an iftar for Arab diplomats in the Brazilian capital on Wednesday night (11). Iftar is the meal Muslims have after sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC )'s vice president of international relations and secretary-general, Mohamad Orra Mourad, represented the institution at the gathering.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #53 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

