Quantum Genesis AI Corp. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Markets Caveat Emptor Designation

SAN DIEGO, CA - March 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Quantum Genesis AI Corp. (OTC: QGAI), a technology company focused on artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and scientific innovation, today issued a statement regarding the Caveat Emptor designation placed on the Company's securities by OTC Markets Group, Inc. on February 12, 2026. Since the designation was applied, the Company has made several attempts to communicate with OTC Markets in order to better understand the basis for the designation and to determine what steps may be necessary to address the matter. OTC Markets has indicated that the designation relates to a“public interest concern.” The Company has requested additional clarification and intends to continue cooperating with OTC Markets in order to address the matter. OTC Markets recently informed the Company that it may formally request a review of the Caveat Emptor designation beginning March 13, 2026. Quantum Genesis AI intends to engage with OTC Markets at the earliest available opportunity to initiate that review process. “We take this matter seriously and are committed to working constructively with OTC Markets to better understand the basis for the designation,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genesis AI Corp.“Our objective is to obtain clarity regarding the matter and to take any appropriate steps necessary as we move through the review process.” The Company remains committed to maintaining transparency with its shareholders and the broader investment community. Quantum Genesis AI intends to continue cooperating with OTC Markets and will provide updates as additional information becomes available. For more information and updates, please visit and the Company's profile at . About Quantum Genesis AI Corp. Quantum Genesis AI Corp. is focused on advancing next-generation technologies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and scientific innovation. The Company's strategy includes leveraging advanced data-driven tools to support research, discovery, and technology development across emerging sectors while maintaining a commitment to transparency and responsible corporate governance. Disclaimer The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantum Genesis AI Corp. (“Quantum Genesis AI” or the“Company”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Quantum Genesis AI makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantum Genesis AI or its affiliates. Contact Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantum Genesis AI Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 225-2902

Email: ...

