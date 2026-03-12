Qatar‐Ukraine Forum Shapes Future Of Learning, Innovation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar-Ukraine Business Forum (QUBF) is positioning itself as a catalyst for long-term collaboration in science, education, and innovation, with the groundwork laid in 2025 now setting the stage for new outcomes in 2026, an official has said.

QUBF, in partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine in Qatar and other reputable counterparts, continues to create meaningful connections to drive bilateral economic and knowledge-based interactions, according to Dr Olga Revina, co-founder and chairperson of QUBF.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, Revina noted that QUBF capped 2025 by welcoming Snoonu founder Hamad al-Hajri as a board member. She said,“Mr al-Hajri is a visionary entrepreneur and serial investor. We are optimistic about his ability to unite our efforts in knowledge transfer while contributing to the development of Qatar's tech and innovation ecosystem.”

Revina explained that the first stage of this collaboration was marked by the visit of Ukrainian educators to Qatar, who attended the 12th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE Summit) and engaged with Qatari counterparts.

“Thanks to the support of Mr al-Hajri and the Snoonu team, the delegation explored innovative educational trends, connected with local experts, and built bridges for future cooperation.

“Among the delegates were representatives of the UNESCO chair in Science Education at Dragomanov Ukrainian State University, the Junior Academy of Ukraine, and SET University,” Revina explained.

She emphasised that the delegation's participation in the WISE Summit, themed 'Human Values at the Heart of Education',“resonated deeply with the challenges faced by Ukraine's education sector since February 2022.”

Aside from attending the summit, Revina said the delegates held discussions with UNESCO representatives at the UN House, the UNESCO chair at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), the Qatar University Young Scientists Centre (QUYSC), the College of IT at UDST, and other leading institutions.

Revina noted that potential areas of cooperation include student exchanges, joint courses, and the sharing of expertise between UNESCO-affiliated programmes in Ukraine and Qatar.

She also said Dragomanov University representatives introduced a portfolio of progressive short courses and training programmes for teachers, gifted children, pre-college students, and academic institutions.

One of the most distinctive proposals was the pilot school, 'Teaching & Learning with Living Heritage'. Revina said Professor Denys Svyrydenko, chairholder of the UNESCO Chair on Science Education, introduced the project during the meeting, describing it as a“unique initiative.”

Svyrydenko told the meeting,“The project represents a distinctive and forward-looking approach to education, namely, one that moves beyond conventional classroom-based instruction toward a more engaging, experiential, and culturally embedded model of learning.”

He also explained that the methodology integrates scientific inquiry, interdisciplinary learning, and naturally occurring patterns in the environment with cultural heritage and community knowledge.

Svyrydenko added:“Equally important is the project's role in preserving and revitalising cultural heritage, perceived not as a static subject but as a living source of knowledge that informs scientific understanding, sustainability, and identity.”

Revina said,“Within the UNESCO framework, this integration of heritage, nature, and science is internationally validated and scalable. A pilot project in Qatar could be designed from the outset as a model for nationwide adoption, positioning the country as a regional leader in innovative, culturally grounded, and future-oriented education.”

She added:“While these initiatives began in 2025, the conversations and partnerships are expected to mature in 2026, with both sides exploring how to translate dialogue into concrete projects. The momentum signals that QUBF's bridge-building role is not only about fostering connections but also about shaping the future of education and innovation in Qatar and Ukraine.”

