Saviourvpn Launches Consumer VPN Service With AES-256 Encryption, Strict No-Logs Policy, And 10-Device Support Across 3,000-Plus Global Servers

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Saviour VPN"SaviourVPN has launched a consumer VPN service featuring AES-256 encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and access to 3,000+ servers across 30 countries. The platform supports up to 10 devices per account, delivering enterprise-grade online privacy and secure connectivity for individuals, families, and remote teams worldwide.

New service brings enterprise-grade digital privacy to individuals, families, and remote teams at a competitive price, with a 31-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

SaviourVPN has officially launched, giving individuals, families, remote workers, and digital nomads a VPN built around one principle: your data belongs to you. The service uses AES-256 encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and a network of 3,000+ servers across 30 countries, supporting up to 10 devices per account.

Whether you are streaming Netflix from another country, torrenting, gaming, or working from a coffee shop halfway across the world, SaviourVPN keeps your connection fast, private, and free from third-party interference. No activity is ever recorded, stored, or shared.

"Privacy is a fundamental human right, and the goal from the beginning was to create a tool that could democratize high-level online security," said the Founder and CEO of SaviourVPN. "We built this service so that security never compromises speed or accessibility and so that no user ever has to choose which of their devices gets protection today."

The company was founded by a cybersecurity and e-commerce fraud prevention specialist with 14 years of expertise in the field. This history immediately influenced the service's technical architecture, including its server infrastructure and encryption standards, as well as its strong emphasis on user data privacy. With more than 3,000 servers across 30+ countries, SaviourVPN offers users a reliable, fast connection that lets them access geoblocked content from anywhere in the world.

Up to 10 devices can be covered at once with any SaviourVPN package, which is a higher connection limit than most competing services offer. The product is marketed as a high-end solution for distributed teams that require continuous, secure VPN coverage for all their members, as well as for homes with multiple connected devices. A 31-day return policy and round-the-clock customer support are also included with every membership.

The company was dedicated to its users, not data brokers, the CEO continued. We're not merely hiding IP addresses. With a reliable architecture, we are giving people the flexibility to access information, work online whenever and wherever they want, and do so without worrying about infection.

To mark its commercial launch, SaviourVPN is offering an annual subscription plan with 12 months free, a limited five-year account, and a limited-time offer. For full service details, visit the website.

About SaviourVPN

SaviourVPN is a digital privacy and cybersecurity company providing a high-performance virtual private network service built on AES-256 encryption and a strict, verified no-logs policy. Its global server network spans 3,000-plus servers across 30 countries, with each account supporting up to 10 simultaneous device connections. The service is optimized for streaming, P2P file sharing, online gaming, and remote work security.

Follow SaviourVPN: Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagra