CALIFORNIA BANCORP DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND
ABOUT CALIFORNIA BANCORP
California BanCorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. California Bank of Commerce, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the“Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of California BanCorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving California. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at .
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Kevin Mc Cabe
California Bank of Commerce
818.637.7065
Legal Disclaimer:
