Asia Intelligence Brief For Thursday, March 12, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Asian markets slide as Brent blasts past $100 - Nikkei −1.04% to 54,453; KOSPI −0.48% to 5,583; Taiwan −1.88%; ASX −1.62% - Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows Strait of Hormuz stays closed; three more ships attacked overnight; IEA record 400M-barrel release fails to calm markets - Brent surged 9.3% to $101.59 after Mojtaba Khamenei - son of Ali Khamenei, killed in the opening strikes - declared the Strait would remain closed as a "tool of pressure"; two tankers were struck in Iraqi waters and the Japanese-flagged One Majesty was damaged in the Persian Gulf, bringing vessels attacked to 19; the IEA's record 400 million barrel release (172 million from the US SPR) failed to suppress prices - the US release alone will take 120 days; the yen weakened to 159/$, its lowest this year; CSI 300 −0.36%; Hang Seng −0.33%; S&P 500 futures −0.8%. This is The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of Asia for the Latin American financial community. 2 China's NPC closes Thursday - approves 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), ¥1.91 trillion (~$277B) defence budget (+7%), Ecological and Environmental Code; GDP target 4.5–5% (lowest on record); 101 PLA leaders purged since 2022 - The 14th National People's Congress concluded Thursday in Beijing, approving the 15th Five-Year Plan, the Ecological and Environmental Code, and the 2026 central budget; the defence budget of ¥1.91 trillion (~$277B) represents a 7% increase - the slowest since 2021 - but still five times Japan's and nine times Taiwan's; China now accounts for 44% of Asia's total defence spending; only Xi Jinping and General Zhang Shengmin attended the CMC table after a purge removing 101 senior PLA leaders since 2022; the 15th FYP emphasises tech self-sufficiency, semiconductor tripling, and innovation-driven growth; fiscal deficit set at ~4% of GDP 3 India and Bangladesh urea plants shut as LNG crisis deepens - IFFCO halts facilities; Bangladesh BCIC shuts 4 of 5 factories; India's gas regulation order caps fertiliser at 70% allocation; most plants at ~60% capacity; global urea surges ~25–35% to ~$600/tonne (~₹50,000/tonne) - IFFCO, India's largest urea producer, has halted some plants after Qatari LNG was suspended; Bangladesh BCIC shut four of five factories due to gas rationing; India's Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order caps fertiliser plants at 70% of average consumption and prioritises households at 100%; most Indian urea plants are at ~60% capacity; global urea has surged 25–35% to ~$600/tonne (~₹50,000/tonne); India's stocks stood at 5.5 million tonnes at end-February (vs 4.9M yr ago) but the kharif sowing season looms in June; CRISIL warns the ₹1.71 lakh crore (~$20B) subsidy budget is "already tight"; GAIL and GSPC March LNG tenders have gone unawarded, signalling a shortage of available cargoes 4 US launches Section 301 trade investigations targeting 16 economies - 9 Asian nations named: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh - USTR Greer: "excess capacity in manufacturing" - The Trump administration opened sweeping probes under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, targeting 16 economies including China, the EU, Mexico and nine Asian countries; USTR Greer said the focus is "excess capacity and production in manufacturing" leading to persistent surpluses; the move aims to restore tariff pressure after the Supreme Court's February 20 ruling struck down Trump's IEEPA-based tariffs; Bessent predicted tariffs would return to pre-ruling levels by August; a second probe targeting forced-labour imports covers 60+ countries; public comments due April 15 with a hearing around May 5; it remains unclear how the probes interact with framework deals Japan and South Korea signed last year 5 Spot LNG prices in Asia surge to ~$18–22/MMBtu as QatarEnergy shutdown extends - expansion delayed to 2027; Rapidan warns restart could take weeks to months; Japan holds ~4.4M tonnes, Korea ~3.5M tonnes (2–4 weeks' cover); Asian buyers competing with Europe for Atlantic cargoes - Asian spot LNG prices have more than doubled, with the JKM reaching ~$18–22/MMBtu as QatarEnergy's Ras Laffan - the world's single largest LNG facility - remains shut after March 2 drone strikes; QatarEnergy has delayed its North Field expansion to 2027; Rapidan warned restart could take weeks to months because the plant has never been fully taken offline before; Japan holds ~4.4 million tonnes and Korea ~3.5 million tonnes of LNG reserves, roughly two to four weeks' cover; Asian buyers are competing with Europe for Atlantic Basin cargoes, flipping the JKM-TTF spread; Japan's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Unit 6 nuclear restart this month could displace ~1 million tonnes of annual demand; the IEA warned 9.9 million barrels per day of Gulf liquids face disruption if Hormuz stays closed Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Nikkei 225 54,453 ▼ −1.04% Real estate stocks led losses; Topix −1.32% to 3,650; BoJ March 19 looms KOSPI 5,583 ▼ −0.48% Pared losses; Kosdaq +1.02% to 1,148; oil-exposed sectors under pressure Hang Seng ~25,870 ▼ −0.33% NPC closing weighed; energy names +; tech and property − CSI 300 4,688 ▼ −0.36% NPC approved 15th FYP; defence budget ¥1.91T; GDP target 4.5–5% Taiwan TAIEX 33,473 ▼ −1.88% Hardest hit in %; semis under pressure from energy cost fears + risk-off ASX 200 8,602 ▼ −1.62% RBA inflation expectations at 5.2%; energy costs weigh on broad market USD/JPY 159.00 ▼ yen weakening (YTD low) NAB: intervention threshold may shift to 162; BoJ March 19 expected hold Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$100 ▲ +9% (intraday $101.59 peak) Mojtaba Khamenei vows Hormuz stays shut; 3 more ships attacked; IEA release fails to calm WTI Crude ($/bbl) ~$95 ▲ +9.8% (Wed settle $87.25) Trump: Iran nukes "of far greater importance" than oil prices; SPR 120-day release timeline Asia LNG Spot (JKM) ~$18–22/MMBtu ▲ +80%+ since pre-war Qatar offline; JKM-TTF spread flips to Asia; Japan, Korea 2–4 weeks' cover

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL Japan Yen 159/$; BSI mfg 3.8 (miss) YTD low; 80M-barrel reserve release from Mar 16; BoJ March 19 hold expected; intervention threshold possibly 162 China NPC approved; ¥1.91T (~$277B) defence 15th FYP locked in; GDP 4.5–5%; deficit ~4%; tech self-sufficiency doctrine; 101-general purge India Gas rationing; urea at 60% capacity IFFCO halts plants; subsidy bill overshooting ₹1.71L cr (~$20B); 20–25% fertiliser supply at risk; kharif June looms South Korea KOSPI −0.48%; net oil imports 2.7% GDP Nomura flags among most vulnerable on current account; Section 301 probe adds trade risk; semis exposed Taiwan TAIEX −1.88% (worst in Asia %) Semiconductor stocks under energy cost + risk-off pressure; defence budget plan to $40B; Section 301 named Bangladesh BCIC shuts 4 of 5 urea plants 72% LNG from Qatar/UAE; force majeure on QatarEnergy contract; spot market competition intensifying

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 12 (Thu) China NPC closes; 15th FYP approved Defence ¥1.91T (+7%); GDP 4.5–5%; Ecological Code adopted Mar 16 (Mon) Japan begins strategic reserve release 80M barrels (15 days private + 1 month state); first G7 unilateral action Mar 16–19 NVIDIA GTC 2026 Huang keynote Mar 17; Vera Rubin; AI capex vs energy bottleneck tested Mar 17–18 FOMC rate decision New dot plot; CPI 2.4% but oil renders it stale; one cut priced for Sept Mar 19 BoJ rate decision Expected hold; BSI miss 3.8; yen 159; oil shock dominates Apr 15 Section 301 public comment deadline Written submissions from 16 targeted economies; hearing ~May 5

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical Operation Epic Fury - Day 13 Mojtaba Khamenei vows Hormuz stays closed; Brent $100+; 19 ships attacked; IEA 400M barrel release fails; Japan releases 80M barrels from March 16; Iran launches "most intense operation" with advanced ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and Haifa; Kuwait airport struck; Iraq halts oil terminals after tanker attacks; 95% of Japan's ME oil transits Hormuz ● Critical Asia LNG & Fertiliser Crisis QatarEnergy Ras Laffan offline since March 2; expansion delayed to 2027; India IFFCO halts plants; Bangladesh BCIC shuts 4/5 factories; urea $600/tonne (+35%); India caps gas at 70% for fertiliser; 32 Indian ammonia plants on gas, one already shut; kharif sowing season in June at risk ● Tense US Section 301 Trade Investigations 16 economies targeted; 9 Asian nations named (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh); aims to rebuild tariff pressure post-Supreme Court IEEPA ruling; Bessent: back to pre-ruling levels by August; framework deals from 2025 in limbo ● Watching Japan Yen & Energy Vulnerability Yen hits 159/$ (YTD low); NAB suggests intervention threshold shifted to 162; BSI manufacturing confidence fell to 3.8 (missed 5.3); Japan reserves release from March 16 (80M barrels); Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Unit 6 nuclear restart may displace 1M tonnes LNG; 45 Japan-linked vessels trapped in Persian Gulf Fast Take MARKETS The IEA's 400 million barrel release was supposed to be the circuit-breaker. Instead, Brent blew past $100 within hours. The problem is arithmetic: the Hormuz closure removes ~15 million barrels per day; the release would be absorbed in 26 days even at full flow - and it will take 60–90 days for most barrels to reach the market. Asia's equities are now pricing in duration, not resolution. TRADE The Section 301 investigations are the trade war's second act. With IEEPA tariffs struck down, the administration is rebuilding its tariff architecture from scratch - and nine Asian economies are in the crosshairs. The twist: most of these nations signed framework deals with Washington in 2025, and it is entirely unclear whether those agreements survive the new probes. MACRO China's NPC closing is procedural, but the numbers are not. The 15th Five-Year Plan locks in tech self-sufficiency as state doctrine; the defence budget is five times Japan's; and the 101-general purge has left the CMC with just two people at the table. Beijing is consolidating command structures while its neighbours scramble to manage an energy crisis. ENERGY The fertiliser crisis is the war's slow-burn catastrophe. When gas stops flowing, it is not just electricity and heating that suffer - it is the ammonia and urea that feed 1.4 billion people. India capping fertiliser gas at 70% and Bangladesh shutting four of five plants is the opening chapter of a food-security story that will not resolve for months, even if the Strait reopens tomorrow. TECH Taiwan falling 1.88% - the worst in Asia by percentage - is the semiconductor canary. TSMC's outsize presence has so far shielded the Taiex from Korean-scale declines, but energy cost fears and global risk-off are now testing that resilience. If oil stays above $100, chip fabs face margins pressure that no AI demand cycle can fully offset. Developments to Watch 1- PM Takaichi announced 15 days of private stocks plus one month of state reserves; Japan holds 254 days' cover (~400M+ barrels); first G7 nation to act unilaterally; gasoline price cap at ¥170 (~$1.07)/litre; Japan's 95% dependence on ME oil makes it the most exposed major economy. 2- Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, suspended operations at all its oil ports Thursday after two tankers were struck by explosive-laden boats; southern field output had already fallen 70% to 1.3M bbl/d from 4.3M bbl/d pre-war; the shutdown further tightens a market already short ~15M bbl/d. 3- households get 100% of allocation; fertiliser capped at 70%; general manufacturing at 80%; refineries at 65%; the order bars diversion between plants even within the same company; Petronet invoked force majeure on GAIL, IOC and BPCL after Hormuz transit became impossible. 4- the Thai market bucked the regional trend, jumping 22 points to 1,430 after Iran's President Pezeshkian presented a "detailed framework" for resolving hostilities anchored by demands for reparations and security guarantees; SET trading value THB 64.5 billion (~$1.8B). 5- Tokyo Electric's 1.35 GW reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa facility in Niigata could displace ~1 million tonnes of annual LNG demand; another 1.1 GW facility targets safety completion by December 2026; both restarts are critical to reducing Japan's Hormuz dependency. 6- posted on Truth Social that the US "makes a lot of money when oil prices rise"; Energy Secretary Wright confirmed the US Navy is not yet ready to escort tankers through Hormuz as military assets focus on destroying Iran's offensive capabilities; the 172M-barrel SPR release will take 120 days. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- Iran's new supreme leader, son of the slain Ali Khamenei, declared Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed as a "tool of pressure" and warned of further attacks on US bases; his statement sent Brent past $100 and established that the blockade is now personal doctrine, not just military posture.- Japan's PM acted unilaterally to release 80 million barrels of oil reserves from March 16, making Japan the first G7 nation to move ahead of the IEA's formal coordinated release; she set a ¥170 (~$1.07)/litre gasoline cap and warned imports would "decrease significantly" from late March.- US Trade Representative opened Section 301 probes targeting 16 economies, calling out "excess capacity and production in manufacturing"; the investigations give the administration a legal pathway to rebuild tariff pressure after the Supreme Court dismantled the IEEPA framework; he signalled more probes to come.- Presided over the NPC closing that approved the 15th Five-Year Plan and ¥1.91 trillion (~$277B) defence budget; the CMC table held only Xi and one general - a visual symbol of the most concentrated military command structure in modern PRC history.- MST Marquee energy analyst warned that the IEA stock release "signals how acute the oil shortage risk is" and that "stock draws now will need to be replaced later, portending higher prices even after the war ends"; the most concise articulation of why the release failed to calm markets. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- public comments due April 15; hearing expected ~May 5; USTR Greer aims to conclude investigations and propose remedies before Section 122 temporary tariffs expire in July; responsive actions could include tariffs, fees on services, or other restrictions; second probe on forced-labour imports covers 60+ countries. 2- the Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order 2026 creates a strict priority hierarchy: households 100%, CNG/LPG 100%, fertiliser 70%, manufacturing 80%, refineries 65%; bars inter-plant diversion; Petronet force majeure on GAIL, IOC, BPCL after Hormuz transit halted; GNFC allocation cut to 60%. 3- BSI large manufacturing confidence fell to 3.8 (missed 5.3 consensus), the first hard data confirming the war's drag on Japanese industry; yen at 159 adds pressure but the oil shock makes rate hikes riskier; foreign bond buying surged ¥399.8B (~$2.5B) after a ¥673.1B (~$4.2B) sell-off the prior week. 4- the NPC approved the plan emphasising semiconductor tripling, high-tech manufacturing, innovation-driven growth; the Ecological and Environmental Code and National Development Planning Law also adopted; the plan is the first year of a framework that will shape industrial policy through 2030. CalendarBottom Line

The IEA's record 400 million barrel release was the market's last hope for a policy circuit-breaker. It failed within hours. Brent clearing $100 after the announcement - not before - tells you everything: investors have concluded the Strait of Hormuz closure is measured in months, not weeks. The 120-day US SPR timeline and the absence of any IEA schedule confirmed that the barrels will arrive slowly while the deficit compounds daily.

China's NPC closing locks the 15th Five-Year Plan into law alongside a ¥1.91 trillion defence budget that dwarfs every neighbour's military spending. The 101-general purge has produced the most centralised military command since the founding era. For the rest of Asia, the signal is unmistakable: Beijing's strategic posture is hardening at exactly the moment most regional economies are consumed by an energy crisis they cannot control.

India's fertiliser crisis is the war's hidden front. Gas rationing, plant shutdowns, and a subsidy bill racing past budget are problems that compound with every week of Hormuz closure. The kharif season begins in June. If LNG flows are not restored by May, India faces a planting-season shortage that could ripple into food prices and rural employment for the remainder of the year. Bangladesh, with four of five urea plants shut, is already in acute distress.

The Section 301 investigations add a second front of economic uncertainty to a region already reeling from oil shock. Nine Asian economies now face the prospect of new tariffs arriving by mid-year - on top of surging energy costs, disrupted supply chains, and a war that shows no sign of ending. The framework deals signed in 2025 were supposed to provide stability; their status is now unclear.

Japan's unilateral reserve release, the yen at 159, and the BSI manufacturing confidence miss form a coherent picture: the world's fourth-largest economy is entering emergency mode. Takaichi's decision to move ahead of the IEA reflects a recognition that Japan's 95% Middle East oil dependency makes waiting politically and economically untenable. The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear restart is the only structural remedy - but one reactor cannot replace an entire strait.