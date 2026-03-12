Spain Prepares To Open Extraordinary Regularization Applications In April 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



"FBI background check fingerprinting in spain with FederalApostille"Americans in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia can obtain local fingerprint capture for FBI background checks required for immigration procedures.

Spain's“Regularización Masiva” Expected to Create Surge in Demand for FBI Background Checks Among Americans Living in Spain

Spain's recently announced immigration initiative known as “Regularización Masiva” is expected to create new demand for compliant document preparation among Americans living in Spain. As applicants prepare for immigration or residency-related filings, one of the most important requirements for many is proving they do not have a disqualifying criminal record in countries where they previously lived, including the United States.

For Americans in Spain, that often means obtaining an FBI Identity History Summary, then having it apostilled by the U.S. Department of State and translated into Spanish for use before Spanish authorities.

Documentation Requirements Can Be Complicated for Applicants Abroad

Spanish immigration and visa procedures often require:



An FBI background check based on fingerprint submission

A federal apostille issued by the U.S. Department of State A certified Spanish translation



For Americans already in Spain, this process can be difficult to manage alone. It involves fingerprint capture, FBI processing, apostille handling in the United States, and translation for Spanish use. When handled as a do-it-yourself process, delays are common.

Federal Apostille Supports Clients Across Spain

Federal Apostille helps Americans in Spain obtain the documents they need for immigration and residency matters by offering a faster, more coordinated process.

The company has fingerprint technicians available in:



Madrid

Barcelona Valencia



For clients outside those cities, additional solutions may be available on a case-by-case basis.

By combining local fingerprint capture in Spain with document processing support in the United States, Federal Apostille helps reduce friction in a process that can otherwise become time-consuming and confusing.

Fast FBI Background Check Solutions for Time-Sensitive Cases

Federal Apostille's service is designed for Americans who need a streamlined path to:



FBI background checks

U.S. Department of State apostilles Certified Spanish translations



This is especially important for applicants facing time-sensitive immigration, residency, or legalization-related deadlines in Spain.

Preparing Early Can Help Avoid Delays

As demand increases, early preparation becomes more important. Background checks, apostilles, and translations all take coordination, and missing one step can slow the process down.

Americans in Spain who need an FBI background check, apostille, and Spanish translation for visa or immigration purposes can learn more here: