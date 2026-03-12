Kuwait Bans Concerts, Weddings, Large Gatherings During Eid Al Fitr Until Further Notice

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has announced a temporary ban on plays, concerts, weddings and large gatherings during Eid Al Fitr until further notice, citing security concerns. The Ministry said the decision was taken for public safety amid current regional and domestic circumstances.

Recommended For You

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, the Ministry said, "In light of the current circumstances facing the country and region, and as part of the Ministry of Interior's ongoing monitoring of security developments, it is committed to taking necessary preventive measures to preserve society's security and the safety of citizens and residents, and to enhance the capabilities of relevant authorities to address any emergencies under current conditions."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decision is aimed at limiting large gatherings and reinforcing security and safety requirements during this phase, according to the statement.

The Ministry urged all residents and citizens to comply fully with the instructions and cooperate with authorities, warning that violations will result in legal accountability. Citizens were also called upon to exercise national responsibility and prioritise the public interest to ensure the security and stability of the country.

Earlier, Kuwait had announced two possible schedules for Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in ministries and government entities. If Ramadan ends on Thursday, March 19, the holidays will extend from Thursday through Monday, while if Ramadan ends on Wednesday, March 18, the holidays will run from Thursday through Sunday.

As the US-Israel-Iran war continues, Tehran continues to strike civilian infrastructures in the Gulf, contrary to claims that its attacks were targeting American military bases in the region.

Kuwait's Electricity Ministry said on Thursday that six power transmission lines went out of service after debris from intercepted drones fell on them. The ministry added that the electricity and water situation remains under control.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Civil Aviation reported that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones. According to the state news agency, only material damage was reported, with no casualties.

More drones from Iran were reported on Thursday flying into Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

4 injured after 2 drones fall near Dubai International Airport; air traffic unaffected Dubai confirms drone incident in Al Bada'a; debris falls on Sheikh Zayed Road building Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais Industrial Complex after drone attack

ALSO READ