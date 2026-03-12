UAE On Brink Of Overcoming Crisis, Stands Firm Against Iranian Aggression: Top Official

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE is on the brink of overcoming the current crisis stemming from Iranian attacks on Gulf states, a senior Emirati official said on Thursday, urging the public not to allow rumours to create confusion during a critical phase.

Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the country was approaching a decisive stage in the crisis but did not elaborate on what developments he was referring to.

In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE remains firm in confronting what he described as Iranian aggression, noting that both society and the media have a role to play in preventing the spread of unverified claims.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He warned that wars have historically been accompanied by misinformation and attempts to create panic, stressing that vigilance against rumours is a national responsibility.

Authorities in the UAE have repeatedly urged residents to rely on official sources for updates and avoid sharing unverified information online as the country responds to missile and drone incidents linked to the wider regional conflict.

On Wednesday, UAE air defence systems had intercepted 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles and 39 drones launched from Iran in the latest wave of attacks, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Since the start of the escalation, UAE defences have engaged 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,514 drones, the ministry said.

The attacks have resulted in six deaths and 131 minor to moderate injuries, affecting residents from multiple nationalities including Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to confront any threats and will continue acting to protect the country's sovereignty, security and stability.

The UAE has also welcomed a UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran's missile and drone attacks on the UAE, other Gulf Cooperation Council states and Jordan, and calling on Tehran to immediately halt the strikes.

The resolution said the attacks breach international law and threaten regional and international security, while affirming the right of affected countries to self-defence.

The UAE reaffirmed its inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter, saying it will take all necessary measures in line with international law to protect its territory, people and vital facilities, while continuing to engage with the United Nations to uphold international peace and security.

Any defensive action by UAE will be announced publicly, not through leaks: Top diplomat 'Not party to this war': UAE position on Iranian attacks explained in 9 points