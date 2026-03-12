Two Injured, Gunman Dead In Shooting At Virginia University
Washington, United States: Two people were injured and the gunman is dead following a shooting on Thursday at Old Dominion University in the southern US state of Virginia, the school said.
The gunman opened fire in a building on the campus in Norfolk, injuring two people, the university said in a statement. The victims were taken to a hospital.
It said police and emergency personnel "responded immediately" and "the gunman is now deceased."
The university said classes had been suspended for the remainder of the day.
School shootings are a shockingly regular occurrence in the United States, where guns outnumber people and regulations on purchasing even powerful military-style rifles are lax.
