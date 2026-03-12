Bitcoin's Forex Forecast 12/03

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Overall, the price action underscores cryptocurrency's sensitivity to global events and market dynamics.

After surging to a high of $74,195 last Wednesday, March 4, Bitcoin (BTC) reversed course and sank back into the trading range it's been in since early February, hitting a low of $65,619 in trading on Sunday.

Bulls responded to the 11% decline by mounting a comeback, but they ran out of steam at $71,883 on Tuesday, with BTC subsequently slipping back below $70,000.

Several factors have shaped this price action. Macroeconomically, disappointing U.S. jobs data for February, showing a loss of 92,000 jobs against expectations of a 70,000 gain, has fueled uncertainty. This significant miscalculation, combined with downward revisions to prior months, has renewed speculation about Federal Reserve rate cuts, which could boost risk assets like Bitcoin by easing liquidity conditions.

That said, persistent inflation and a strengthening dollar have served as a counterweight, prompting investors to shift toward safe havens and limiting BTC's upside. Broader economic sentiment, including trade policies under“Trumpnomics,” has also played a role, with currency fluctuations and inflation rhetoric inversely affecting Bitcoin's appeal as an inflation hedge.

The dominant driver of price action across markets, and the high-risk crypto market in particular, has been the escalating U.S.-Iran war. Israel's strikes on Iran, with U.S. involvement, triggered a risk-off environment, sending BTC toward $60,000 as oil prices spiked and inflation fears mounted.

Markets often operate in unexpected ways, and for some, the conflict has bolstered BTC's narrative as a hedge against fiat debasement, as worsening global finances could lead to increased money printing.

Historical parallels to the 2022 Russia-Ukraine and 2023 Middle East conflicts show BTC's correlation with Nasdaq during active hostilities, treating it more like a high-beta tech stock than a safe haven. President Trump's projection of a four-to-five-week campaign has introduced a "war premium," potentially stabilizing prices by reducing uncertainty.

Crypto-specific factors influencing Bitcoin's price include leverage-driven pumps, with funding rates turning deeply negative during selloffs, leading to sharp corrections, including the pullback from above $74,000 to sub-$67,000. Institutional flows via spot ETFs have also helped support BTC price, and stablecoins remain key liquidity channels.

Derivatives and exchange data show that liquidity clusters between $64,000 and $70,000 have driven sweeps, with markets gravitating toward these zones. For now, the severity of the current crypto winter will be determined by macroeconomic events that are unsettling global markets.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $69,540, a 4.2% decrease over the past 7-days

Historic First

While cryptocurrency prices are struggling amid Extreme Fear according to the Fear & Greed Index, crypto's march toward mainstream legitimacy continues to accelerate. Case in point is the recent notable development of Kraken Financial, a top U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, securing the first-ever Federal Reserve master account for a digital asset firm.

Approved by the Kansas City Fed on March 4 for a one-year limited-purpose term, this "skinny" account grants direct access to Fedwire, enabling faster, cheaper U.S. dollar settlements without intermediaries.

As a Wyoming-chartered Special Purpose Depository Institution, Kraken's milestone bridges crypto and traditional finance, reducing operational risks and validating the sector's infrastructure. It paves the way for others like Custodia and Anchorage, potentially ending reliance on correspondent banks and mitigating the threat of de-banking.

While the move shocked many, this breakthrough aligns with broader shifts under the Trump administration, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoin rules and U.S.-UK regulatory divergences on tokenized finance. Trump's criticism of banks "holding the Clarity Act hostage" highlights efforts to prevent offshoring, fostering a pro-crypto environment.

Analysts now predict more master accounts in 2026, driven by political dynamics and Wyoming's SPDI model, which is expected to enhance institutional adoption.

Bigger picture, these developments signal crypto's maturation, from volatile asset, to integrated financial tool, though challenges like the Clarity Act's fate remain. As legitimacy grows, BTC's price may stabilize, attracting more capital.