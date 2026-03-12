Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kunsthaus Zurich Presents Bührle Collection In A New Form

Kunsthaus Zurich Presents Bührle Collection In A New Form


2026-03-12 02:06:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The controversial Bührle Collection is being presented in a new exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich. Under the name "Zwischenstand. Sammlung Bührle", the new exhibition is being positioned as something in between a retrospective and an outlook. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Kunsthaus Zurich presents Bührle Collection in a new form This content was published on March 12, 2026 - 15:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Kunsthaus Zürich zeigt Sammlung E.G. Bührle in neuer Form Original Read more: Kunsthaus Zürich zeigt Sammlung E.G. Bührle in neuer

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

After the much-discussed exhibition“A future without a past. Bührle Collection: Art, Context, War and Conflict” was on display from 2023 to 2025, a“new, thematically focused presentation” of the Bührle Collection is to be conceived for 2027/2028.

Until then, almost all of the works from the permanent loan of the E.G. Bührle Collection Foundation will be shown in a salon hanging from April 10. The paintings will be hung particularly close together. According to a statement issued by the Kunsthaus on Thursday, this is intended to illustrate the scope and diversity of the collection.

Among the works on display are Le Semeur au soleil couchant by Vincent van Gogh and Irène Cahen d'Anvers by Auguste Renoire. The interim exhibition focuses on three aspects: The art historical context, the role of Jewish collectors in modernism and the context of the collection and its relationship to the Kunsthaus.

More More Culture Inquiry finds 'tainted' Bührle art collection needs much more provenance research

This content was published on Jul 17, 2024 The Bührle collection, on loan to the Kunsthaus Zurich fine art museum, is“historically tainted, on a scale that is possibly unique in Switzerland”, says historian Raphael Gross.

Read more: Inquiry finds 'tainted' Bührle art collection needs much more provenance res

MENAFN12032026000210011054ID1110854016



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search