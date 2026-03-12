Kunsthaus Zurich Presents Bührle Collection In A New Form

Kunsthaus Zurich Presents Bührle Collection In A New Form
After the much-discussed exhibition“A future without a past. Bührle Collection: Art, Context, War and Conflict” was on display from 2023 to 2025, a“new, thematically focused presentation” of the Bührle Collection is to be conceived for 2027/2028.
Until then, almost all of the works from the permanent loan of the E.G. Bührle Collection Foundation will be shown in a salon hanging from April 10. The paintings will be hung particularly close together. According to a statement issued by the Kunsthaus on Thursday, this is intended to illustrate the scope and diversity of the collection.
Among the works on display are Le Semeur au soleil couchant by Vincent van Gogh and Irène Cahen d'Anvers by Auguste Renoire. The interim exhibition focuses on three aspects: The art historical context, the role of Jewish collectors in modernism and the context of the collection and its relationship to the Kunsthaus.More More Culture Inquiry finds 'tainted' Bührle art collection needs much more provenance research
This content was published on Jul 17, 2024 The Bührle collection, on loan to the Kunsthaus Zurich fine art museum, is“historically tainted, on a scale that is possibly unique in Switzerland”, says historian Raphael Gross.Read more: Inquiry finds 'tainted' Bührle art collection needs much more provenance res
