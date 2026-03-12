Psychedelicnewsbreaks Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) Appoints Jill Conwell As Chief People Officer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This NewsBreak has been disseminated on behalf of Helus Pharma and may include paid advertising.

Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel serotonergic agonists (“NSAs”) to address mental health conditions, announced the appointment of Jill Conwell as chief people officer, effective immediately. Conwell brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry, with expertise in organizational strategy, talent development, corporate communications and investor relations. She has previously held senior leadership roles at Aclaris Therapeutics, Idera Pharmaceuticals and Shire Pharmaceuticals, where she helped build and scale organizations during periods of growth and pipeline advancement. Helus Pharma said Conwell will help guide its talent strategy and organizational development as the company advances its clinical programs and prepares for its next phase of growth.

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

About PsychedelicNewsWire

