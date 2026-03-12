Invalda INVL To Sell 1.22% Of Artea Bank Shares
“Tesonet is one of the most successful Lithuanian businesses operating globally. We believe that their engagement and growing investments in Artea will drive faster development of the bank, with greater focus on technology and customers," - Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL, says.
As Artea Bank executes share buyback programs and may decide to cancel the repurchased shares, Invalda INVL has decided to slightly reduce its stake to ensure it does not exceed the 20% threshold set in the approval of the European Central Bank.
On the closing date, the sale price will be calculated by taking bank's share book value, determined according to the last publicly disclosed information as at the end of the reporting period, multiplying it by the number of shares sold and a coefficient of 1.2x agreed by the parties, and adjusting for corporate actions that occurred from the end of the reporting period until the closing date.
The transaction will only be completed if Tesonet Global receives regulatory and other necessary approvals (European Central Bank, Bank of Lithuania, etc.). The transaction is expected to be completed until the end of the first quarter of 2027.
The person for additional information:
Darius Šulnis
CEO of Invalda INVL
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Independent Legal Opinion Confirms Salvium Is A Privacy Coin That Is Compliant For EU Mica Regulated Exchanges
CommentsNo comment