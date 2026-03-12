UAE Residents Turn To Staycations For Eid As Wego Sees Surge In Hotel Searches

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –March 2026: Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), highlights a growing trend of UAE residents choosing staycations across the Emirates for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

As overseas travel plans become more selective, many residents are increasingly opting to enjoy premium experiences closer to home. According to Wego data, searches increased with strong demand for five and four-star beachfront resorts, wellness retreats, and luxury city hotels across Dubai and the wider UAE.

“We're seeing a strong rise in domestic hotel searches on Wego as residents look to spend the Eid holiday within the UAE,” said Craig Hewett, Co-Founder and Chief Hotels Officer at Wego.“The country's safe and well-managed environment continues to give travelers confidence, and this is translating into growing demand for local resorts and staycations.”

The surge reflects a broader shift toward shorter, high-quality getaways, as many UAE residents reconsider long-haul travel plans and instead choose to spend the holiday closer to home. Wego data indicates that travelers are increasingly prioritizing convenience, comfort, and privacy, with strong interest in destinations that allow families and small groups to relax without the logistical complexity of international trips.

Luxury beachfront resorts in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah are among the most searched options ahead of the Eid break, particularly properties that offer private beach access, spacious suites, family-friendly facilities, and curated dining experiences. Wellness-focused stays are also gaining traction, with travelers seeking resorts that feature full-service spas, lagoon-style pools, and nature-inspired settings that provide a sense of escape while remaining within a short drive.

Many travelers are also taking advantage of the promocode WEGOSAVE26, which offers additional savings on selected luxury hotel bookings across the UAE.

*Prices are based on March rates and were accurate at the time of writing.

Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek, Dubai:Offering stunning views of the Dubai Creek, this hotel provides a sophisticated urban retreat in the heart of the city. With its sleek design, extensive dining options, and proximity to Dubai's historic districts, it is a top choice for those looking to explore the city from a stylish base.

Rooms start from approximately AED 404 per night on Wego, with additional savings available using promocode WEGOSAVE26

Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai:Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai on the prestigious Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, this hotel offers unparalleled access to The Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa. It combines European elegance with contemporary luxury, providing a refined staycation experience with direct views of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Rooms start from approximately AED 498 per night on Wego, with additional savings available using promocode WEGOSAVE26

The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah:Set along the tranquil shores of Ras Al Khaimah, The Cove Rotana Resort offers a picturesque hillside retreat inspired by traditional Arabian village architecture. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the resort features winding pathways, terraced villas, and sweeping views of the coastline.

Rooms start from approximately AED 541 per night on Wego, with additional savings available using promocode WEGOSAVE26

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, Fujairah:Nestled between the Al Hajar Mountains and the shimmering waters of the Indian Ocean, Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa offers a serene escape on the east coast. Guests can enjoy direct access to a private beach, a variety of pools, and a luxurious spa, making it an ideal destination for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Rooms start from approximately AED 627 per night on Wego, with additional savings available using promocode WEGOSAVE26

As Eid approaches, domestic travel remains an attractive option for those seeking a luxurious yet convenient holiday, allowing travelers to celebrate this break while enjoying some of the region's most iconic hospitality experiences.

UAE Residents Turn to Staycations for Eid as Wego Sees Surge in Hotel Searches (1).docx -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="uae-hotels-english" src="#" alt="uae-hotels-english" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

About Wego:

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.