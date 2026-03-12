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Police Find Bodies of Two Chinese Backpackers Lost in Queensland Floods
(MENAFN) Authorities in Australia have recovered the bodies of two Chinese backpackers who went missing in floodwaters in Queensland.
The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were traveling from Brisbane to the North Burnett region and were reported missing on Tuesday after failing to reach their destination, as stated by reports.
Police discovered their silver Subaru Forester near the town of Kilkivan, close to Gympie, on Wednesday afternoon, following an extensive search involving officers, the State Emergency Service, and helicopters. On Thursday, officials confirmed that two bodies were found inside the vehicle, which had been submerged in floodwaters. Next of kin were notified, and authorities coordinated with the Chinese consulate.
Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig described the deaths as an "absolute tragedy."
"These people have come to Australia to see our beautiful country… and tragically they've ended up losing their lives," he said.
Flood warnings have been in effect across Queensland and parts of the Northern Territory over the past several days, with river levels continuing to rise due to heavy rainfall.
Hundreds of homes have been inundated in towns including Bundaberg in Queensland and Katherine in the Northern Territory. Crocodiles have been reported in some floodwaters, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid them.
In Darwin, residents were urged to reduce water usage and boil drinking water after flooding disabled a key dam pump station that supplies much of the city.
The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were traveling from Brisbane to the North Burnett region and were reported missing on Tuesday after failing to reach their destination, as stated by reports.
Police discovered their silver Subaru Forester near the town of Kilkivan, close to Gympie, on Wednesday afternoon, following an extensive search involving officers, the State Emergency Service, and helicopters. On Thursday, officials confirmed that two bodies were found inside the vehicle, which had been submerged in floodwaters. Next of kin were notified, and authorities coordinated with the Chinese consulate.
Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig described the deaths as an "absolute tragedy."
"These people have come to Australia to see our beautiful country… and tragically they've ended up losing their lives," he said.
Flood warnings have been in effect across Queensland and parts of the Northern Territory over the past several days, with river levels continuing to rise due to heavy rainfall.
Hundreds of homes have been inundated in towns including Bundaberg in Queensland and Katherine in the Northern Territory. Crocodiles have been reported in some floodwaters, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid them.
In Darwin, residents were urged to reduce water usage and boil drinking water after flooding disabled a key dam pump station that supplies much of the city.
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