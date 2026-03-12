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Russia Evacuates Staff from Bushehr Nuclear Facility in Iran

Russia Evacuates Staff from Bushehr Nuclear Facility in Iran


2026-03-12 02:52:11
(MENAFN) Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom has completed the overnight evacuation of an additional 150 specialists from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, company head Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.

In an interview with the corporate newspaper Strana Rosatom, Likhachev confirmed that the second phase of the evacuation took place between March 10 and 11.

“The nuclear specialists crossed the border with Armenia and are now heading home,” he said, expressing gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry, security forces, and the leadership of both Iran and Armenia for facilitating the operation.

Likhachev noted that roughly 450 Russian personnel remain at the plant for the time being. He explained that these specialists cannot leave yet due to operational requirements, including the need to maintain critical equipment at the facility.

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