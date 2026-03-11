Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Camping World overstated its ability to“surgically manage [its] inventory” to optimize profit using“data analytics”. The Complaint further alleges that Camping World overstated the retail demand of consumers it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that as a result, Camping World would require“strict, corrective inventory management objectives,” negatively impacting gross profit and margins. Finally, the Complaint alleges Camping World's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and/or guidance, including about the health of its balance sheet and/or the ability to manage Selling, General & Administrative expenses.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Camping World should contact the Firm prior to the May 11, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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