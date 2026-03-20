Bitcoin Faces Further Downside As Analyst Marks $60K As Key Level

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Professional trader Alessio Rastani has revised his Bitcoin outlook, suggesting the market could slip below $60,000 before a meaningful bottom forms. In a recent Cointelegraph interview, Rastani explained that while Bitcoin staged a brief recovery earlier this year, the shape of that bounce does not yet justify a sustained uptrend.

Rastani has not abandoned his broader bearish-to-neutral stance; he argues that the current price action remains structurally fragile. The result, he says, is a heightened probability of another test of lower levels before buyers regain conviction and a durable bottom takes root.

Bitcoin may trade under $60,000 again before a lasting bottom appears, according to Alessio Rastani. A critical support corridor could emerge between about $59,000 and $46,000, where longer-term buying opportunities might materialize. Rastani remains skeptical of Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs in 2026, signaling a delayed recovery timeline. Beyond crypto, he cautions about macro risks and cautions against overreliance on fixed cycle frameworks, such as the four-year halving cycle.

Key takeawaysRastani's revised stance: why the bounce isn't enough yet

In detailing his updated view, Rastani emphasized that the most recent upward movement failed to create a convincing base for a sustained rally. He notes that price action needs to demonstrate more structure, breadth, and durability before market participants can reasonably anticipate a durable uptrend. Until such signals emerge, the door remains open to another downswing that could test important support levels.

While the near-term path remains uncertain, Rastani highlights a potential downside scenario in which Bitcoin tests sub-$60,000 prices again. He argues that the risk-reward calculus at current levels favors waiting for clearer confirmation of a bottom rather than chasing the next leg higher based on a fleeting bounce.

Where the chart could find footing: the $59k–$46k range

Looking beyond the immediate price action, Rastani identifies a key support zone that could act as a magnet for buyers if price declines resume. He points to a band roughly spanning $59,000 down to $46,000 as a critical area where conditions might become favorable for longer-term positioning. In such a range, traders often find a balance between downside risk and potential upside catalysts, creating opportunistic entry points for patient investors.

That said, the extent to which this range can hold-and whether a durable bottom forms within it-depends on a confluence of factors, including broader risk sentiment, liquidity conditions, and macroeconomic developments. If Bitcoin breaks decisively below the lower end of that corridor, the path to fresh lows could accelerate; if it holds, the market might spend time consolidating before any sizable bounce materializes.

Macro context, cycles, and what to watch next

Rastani's broader market commentary stretches beyond Bitcoin. He sketches a view of a potential top forming in equities in the months ahead, underscoring the risk of a broader risk-off environment that can weigh on crypto assets as part of a correlated sell-off. More importantly, he cautions against overreliance on fixed, cyclical narratives. In his view, the four-year halving cycle and similar frameworks can mislead investors when markets move in ways that defy predictable patterns.

For readers tracking the crypto market, the takeaway is to balance micro-price action with macro signals. The proximity of Bitcoin to the $59k–$46k support window, combined with the direction of equity markets and liquidity conditions, will shape the near-term trajectory. In other words, the next move may hinge less on a single indicator and more on a lattice of price action, risk sentiment, and external economic pressures.

Readers seeking a deeper dive into Rastani's reasoning can review the full Cointelegraph interview, where he revisits his prior calls and outlines how price action has reshaped his outlook. As always, investors should remain wary of drawing conclusions from a single data point and instead watch how key levels and macro cues interplay in the coming weeks.

What remains uncertain is how quickly a durable bottom could form and whether the market can sustain any multi-month rebound. As the chart continues to unfold, attention will stay tuned to whether Bitcoin can establish a meaningful base or if the next move tests the downside once again.

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