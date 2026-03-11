Industrial Producer Prices Fall 2.89% In January Statistics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- Jordan's Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 2.89 percent in January 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, according to a monthly report issued Wednesday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).The report also showed a 0.79 percent decline in producer prices compared with December 2025. The index stood at 104.02 points in January 2026, down from 107.12 points in January 2025, and compared with 104.85 points recorded in December 2025.By sector, the year-on-year decline in January 2026 was mainly driven by a 3.51 percent drop in prices of the manufacturing sector, which carries a relative weight of 88.74 percent.Meanwhile, prices of extractive industries rose by 3.63 percent, with a relative importance of 5.36 percent, while electricity prices increased by 0.82 percent, accounting for 5.91 percent.Compared with December 2025, the monthly decline in the index in January 2026 was mainly attributed to a 0.97 percent drop in manufacturing prices, despite increases in extractive industries prices by 0.41 percent and electricity prices by 0.76 percent.