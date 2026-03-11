JLT Mobile Computers And QUAD Gmbh Advanced Systems Announce Strategic Partnership In The DACH Market
|Reader enquiries
|Press contact
|Certified Adviser
|JLT Mobile Computers Group
|...
|Eminova Fondkommission AB
|Per Holmberg, CEO
|Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
|Tel.: +46 70 361 3934
|...
| ...
About JLT Mobile Computers
JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at.
About QUAD GmbH. Consulting + Distribution
For over 30 years, QUAD has been present in Europe as a distributor and consulting platform for cash register technologies, kiosk solutions, barcode technology, label printing and mobile data capture for single-user and cross-border installations. Classified as a 'business solution' since 2025, their teams are dedicated to the ever-growing range of technologies in retail and catering.
QUAD's second division, ' Advanced Systems', with OEM products, has been successfully positioning itself worldwide for many years as a supplier of scan and RFID modules for installation in systems and products, with offices in France, Italy and the UK. The integrated ' ITL – Industry/Transport/Logistics' team expands the range of products on offer with its expertise in the auto-ID environment, providing production-ready IT and auto-ID solutions for the automotive and accessories industries.
QUAD supports thier partners from consultation to installation – with individual solutions and a selection of the best products - in the investment future-proof and suitable for the budget.
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