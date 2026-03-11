JLT Mobile Computers And QUAD Gmbh Advanced Systems Announce Strategic Partnership In The DACH Market

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Växjö, Sweden, 11 March 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces a strategic partnership with QUAD GmbH Advanced Systems. The partnership significantly strengthens JLT's presence in the German spoken countries by combining proven rugged technology with deep local market expertise and system integration capabilities.

Strengthening Industrial and Logistics Solutions

Through this partnership, customers, system integrators and resellers in German‐speaking Europe will gain access to a comprehensive portfolio of rugged vehicle‐mounted and forklift terminals for logistics, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, ports, and other industrial applications. QUAD GmbH will provide local consulting, system integration, and customer support, ensuring customers receive tailored solutions and reliable project implementation.

As part of the partnership, JLT Mobile Computers and QUAD GmbH Advanced Systems will jointly exhibit at LogiMAT 2026, March 24–26 at Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre. Visitors are welcome to stop by Hall 4, Stand 4G76 to meet the teams and learn more about the combined rugged forklift terminal offering. Read more about JLT at LogiMAT.

Rugged Performance for Harsh Environments

As part of the portfolio, QUAD GmbH will now offer rugged terminals in 10”, 12”, and 15” display sizes, designed for reliable operation in extreme conditions such as cold storage, vibration, dust, humidity, and continuous 24/7 use.

Executive Statements

With JLT Mobile Computers, we have gained a highly experienced partner with a long-standing reputation for quality and innovation in rugged vehicle computing,” says Andrew Wey, Managing Director of QUAD GmbH.“JLT's solutions complement our portfolio perfectly and enable us to support our partners in the DACH region with durable, highly available systems for mission-critical applications

QUAD combines strong market access in German‐speaking regions with deep expertise in industrial IT solutions,” says **Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers.“Together, we can further expand our presence in the industry, transport, and logistics markets and provide customers with reliable, long‐term vehicle computing solutions.”

By partnering with QUAD, JLT ensures that customers in the DACH market benefit not only from proven rugged hardware, but also from professional consulting, technical expertise, and long‐term project support tailored to industry‐specific requirements.

JLT Sales Contact – DACH Market

To further support customers and partners in the region, Danny Dierckx, Channel & Solution Director Europe at JLT Mobile Computers, serves as the primary sales contact for the DACH market, working closely with QUAD to drive partner engagement and market development

This partnership highlights both companies' mutual dedication to providing reliable, high-performance, and advanced forklift computing solutions tailored for mission-critical industrial environments.

JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.