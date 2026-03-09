MANHATTAN, NY - Navigating the end of a marriage can present significant personal and financial challenges when spouses cannot agree on the terms of their separation or the division of their shared lives. Manhattan contested divorce attorney Ryan Besinque of The Law Office of Ryan Besinque ( ) details the procedures, timelines, and legal options available for those facing contested divorce proceedings in New York courts.

According to Manhattan contested divorce attorney Ryan Besinque, a divorce is considered contested whenever spouses are unable to independently reach a consensus on one or more crucial issues, such as child custody, spousal support, or the equitable division of marital property. Because the parties remain at a standstill, the court system must intervene to evaluate the circumstances and make final determinations. "What makes a divorce contested is that at least one major issue requires court intervention to reach a resolution, even if that intervention involves the judge encouraging settlement rather than issuing a ruling after trial," explains Besinque.

Manhattan contested divorce attorney Ryan Besinque notes that the formal legal timeline begins when the plaintiff files a Summons and Complaint, which must then be properly served to the defendant. Within 45 to 120 days of service, a Request for Judicial Intervention must be filed to assign a judge, triggering a preliminary conference where temporary support or custody matters may be addressed. New York allows spouses to file under no-fault grounds, asserting an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage for at least six months, or through fault-based grounds such as abandonment, cruelty, or adultery.

Attorney Besinque emphasizes that a critical and often lengthy phase of the proceedings is the discovery process. During this period, which typically spans six months from the preliminary conference, both spouses are legally obligated to exchange comprehensive financial documentation. This includes interrogatories, depositions, and a mandatory Statement of Net Worth that details all income, assets, expenses, and debts. "The purpose of discovery is to ensure both sides have complete information about the marital finances," he adds. "This transparency is essential for fair negotiations and allows the court to make informed decisions if the case goes to trial."

The legal team at the firm highlights that New York utilizes an equitable distribution model rather than an automatic equal split when dividing marital assets. Courts evaluate a variety of factors, including the duration of the marriage, the health and age of each spouse, contributions made as a homemaker, and the specific needs of a custodial parent seeking to remain in the marital residence. The distinction between marital property, which is subject to division, and separate property, such as inheritances or assets owned prior to the marriage, becomes a focal point of many contested proceedings.

While the prospect of litigation can be daunting, Besinque points out that many contested cases do not culminate in a courtroom trial. Proceeding toward a settlement often provides individuals with a greater degree of privacy, reduced legal costs, and more control over the final outcome. However, formal litigation remains a necessary and powerful tool when dealing with complex business valuations, high-conflict custody disputes, or situations where one party may be attempting to conceal financial assets.

The firm handles complex family law and divorce filings throughout the five boroughs, regularly appearing at the New York County Supreme Court as well as Family Courts across the region.

"Many contested divorces start with significant disagreements but are ultimately resolved through negotiation, mediation, or settlement conferences," notes Besinque. By identifying areas of agreement and maintaining a strategic focus on the primary disputes, legal counsel can help individuals navigate the state's legal framework.

For those facing complex asset division or custody disputes, understanding the procedural steps and legal rights involved is a crucial first step. Individuals are advised to contact legal counsel to thoroughly assess their situation, protect their long-term interests, and work toward a stable resolution.

About The Law Office of Ryan Besinque:

The Law Office of Ryan Besinque is a Manhattan-based law firm focused on comprehensive family law and divorce representation. Led by attorney Ryan Besinque, the firm provides dedicated legal counsel to clients navigating complex contested divorces, property division, and child custody matters throughout New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island. For consultations, call (929) 251-4477.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: