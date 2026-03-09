Cleveland Homeowners Choose O'brien Cut Stone For Premium Quartz Countertops Backed By Nearly 100 Years Of Natural Stone Expertise

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The O'Brien Cut Stone Promise High-Quality Natural Stones in Northeast Ohio"O'Brien Cut Stone Co. Inc. - Cleveland's trusted stone supplier since 1925 - now offers expanded quartz countertop selections for Northeast Ohio homeowners. With custom fabrication, BBB A+ accreditation, and a hands-on Warrensville Heights showroom serving all of Greater Cleveland, O'Brien delivers low-maintenance elegance built to last.

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH - O'Brien Cut Stone Co. Inc., a family-owned natural stone supplier serving Greater Cleveland since 1925, today announced expanded quartz countertop offerings for Northeast Ohio homeowners seeking a low-maintenance, high-durability surface for their kitchens and bathrooms.

Quartz has emerged as one of the most sought-after countertop materials in the Cleveland market - prized for its non-porous surface, consistent patterning, and resistance to staining. Unlike natural stone, quartz requires no annual sealing, making it a practical choice for busy Cleveland households. O'Brien Cut Stone's curated quartz countertop collection pairs that low-maintenance appeal with the precision custom fabrication the company has delivered across four generations.

“Quartz gives Cleveland homeowners beauty without the upkeep. We give them the fabrication quality that makes it last.” - O'Brien Cut Stone Co. Inc., Warrensville Heights, OH

Homeowners can view quartz slabs alongside granite, marble, limestone, and more at O'Brien's showroom and warehouse at 19100 Miles Rd, Warrensville Heights - a hands-on experience no online catalog can replicate. The company serves all of Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Summit, and Portage counties with delivery and expert installation guidance.

With a BBB A+ rating, sustainable sourcing partnerships, and in-house precision fabrication, O'Brien Cut Stone remains Greater Cleveland's most trusted natural and engineered stone resource. Visit the showroom Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or call (216) 616-8004 to get started.

About O'Brien Cut Stone Co. Inc.

O'Brien Cut Stone Co. Inc. is a family-owned natural stone supplier serving Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio since 1925. The company offers granite, marble, quartz, limestone, bluestone, sandstone, and soapstone, with custom cutting, fabrication, and delivery services. BBB Accredited with an A+ rating.