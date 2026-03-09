MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nexcel Files Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) (" Nexcel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Nexcel has filed this final base shelf prospectus in order to provide the Company with greater financial flexibility going forward but has not yet entered into any agreements to authorize or offer any securities.

The base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, units or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate offering price of $25,000,000 during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective across one or more transactions. The specific terms of any offering of securities under the base shelf prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the final short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR+ at .

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Property located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations), or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements regarding the filing, potential receipt of a final receipt for, and effectiveness of the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus; the Company's potential future offerings of securities thereunder (including the timing, size-up to an aggregate offering price of $25,000,000 over the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective-structure and terms of any such offerings). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company has no obligation to issue any securities as described herein or at all. Actual results and future events could differ materially. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and expectations, including, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals from any applicable stock exchange, market conditions and investor demand. Although the Company believes these assumptions and expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove correct. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: that the Company may decide not to proceed with any offering under the base shelf prospectus; adverse market conditions or insufficient investor demand; failure to obtain required regulatory or stock exchange approvals; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange and the Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) have not reviewed, approved, disapproved or accepted responsibility for the contents, adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

