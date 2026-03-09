Scalify.Ai Is The World's First Website Ordering Platform

Introducing Scalify - the world's first website ordering platform and one of the most significant innovations the website industry has experienced.

For decades, hiring agencies to build a professional website and grow a business meant one of three costly options: spending tens of thousands of dollars working with an agency that overcharges and underdelivers, spending months posting jobs on freelance marketplaces and waiting for high-quality applications from experts, or attempting to build a website independently with limited technical skills or time.

Websites and online marketing have long been stressful, expensive, and inconsistent in quality, causing many business owners to hesitate when investing in brand growth online. Scalify aims to transform the website industry into a process that is simple, efficient, and highly profitable for business owners.

On March 4th, 2026, Josh Ternyak and his team announced the official launch of Scalify as the world's first platform where business owners can order a professional website and digital marketing services for a brand in under 10 minutes.

Traditional timelines that often stretched six months or more are replaced with a streamlined, structured ordering process. The platform removes waiting periods and uncertainty, delivering a comprehensive website shopping experience.

Scalify enables businesses to order professional websites and a wide range of digital marketing services in under 10 minutes.

The Future With Scalify

Founded by Josh Ternyak - a serial entrepreneur, digital marketing expert, and Miami-based business leader who has spent the past decade helping grow more than 500 startups through SEO and digital strategy - Scalify was built around a single principle:

Obtaining a professional website and digital marketing support should be as simple as shopping for everyday essentials.

“Scalify was created to save businesses money, time and save business owners from working with unreliable and costly solutions when they're simply looking for an expert to build them a website or get them more leads,” said Josh Ternyak, CEO and Founder of Scalify.

A New Website Builder Designed for Simplicity

Scalify is developing a comprehensive digital services ordering suite that includes websites, SEO, PPC advertising, social media management, and numerous additional services. Tools and services that companies have historically invested significant resources into are now available to order through a single streamlined platform in minutes.

Transforming the Website Industry

Before development begins or financial commitments are made, Scalify allows business owners to preview a newly designed website side-by-side with an existing site in real time. This comparison model introduces transparency and clarity to the website development process.

Powered by Intelligent Website AI

Artificial intelligence is embedded throughout the Scalify platform. The system generates design concepts based on a business's industry and brand identity, recommends high-converting layouts informed by performance data from thousands of campaigns, and optimizes digital marketing efforts continuously.

The result is a faster, more personalized experience than traditional agencies or freelancers typically provide, delivered with increased efficiency and competitive pricing.

Built for Modern Business Owners

Scalify was created for startup founders seeking market leadership, local business owners aiming to stand out in competitive environments, and entrepreneurs requiring professional websites and marketing support. The platform is designed to eliminate the complexity and friction historically associated with ordering digital services.

About Scalify

Scalify is the world's first platform that enables businesses to order professional websites and digital marketing services in minutes. Founded in 2026 by Josh Ternyak and an experienced team of software engineers, designers, and content marketers, the company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

For more information, visit scalify.