Tiny Coin, Massive Heart: 50 Paise Sells For Rs 17,000 At Kashmir Auction

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A 50-paise coin-ordinarily of little value-emerged as one of the most powerful symbols of Kashmir's donation drive for the people of Iran after it was auctioned for Rs 17,000 in Srinagar.

The coin came from a child who brought his piggy bank to contribute towards relief for children affected by bombings in Iran. While sorting the contents at a mosque in Lati Mohalla, Mir Behri, in the interiors of Dal Lake, organisers found the small coin among the donations.

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Though insignificant in monetary terms, organisers said its meaning elevated it far beyond its value.

“This coin has been donated for the Imam of our time. It may appear small, but it is priceless,” an announcer told the gathering.

The remark struck an emotional chord, prompting an enthusiastic response from locals, who joined the auction with deep sentiment.

After competitive bidding, Javid Ahmed Sofi secured the coin with a final bid of Rs 17,000.

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Residents said the moment captured the true spirit of the campaign-where sincerity and intention transformed even the smallest offering into something invaluable.

In the end, it was not the coin that carried value-but the emotion behind it.

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