Willow Launches AI-Powered Aged Care Compliance Platform Built For ACQS 2025 And Mandatory Reporting In Australia

"Australian aged care providers do not need more spreadsheets or more fragmented systems. They need a live compliance operating system. Willow is built to help providers manage ACQS 2025, mandatory reporting, evidence and audit readiness in one intelligent platform."Willow is an AI-powered compliance intelligence platform built for Australian aged care providers navigating ACQS 2025, mandatory reporting, audit readiness and continuous governance. It brings evidence, actions, reporting and risk oversight into one system, helping providers move from fragmented compliance processes to a more structured, live and scalable model.

Sydney, Australia - 9 March, 2026 - Willow, an AI-powered compliance intelligence platform for regulated care organisations, today announced its launch with a major focus on helping Australian aged care providers prepare for and operate under the Strengthened Aged Care Quality Standards, widely referred to across the sector as ACQS 2025. The platform is designed to give residential aged care providers a single system for aged care compliance management, mandatory reporting, audit preparation, remediation tracking and executive oversight. Willow's public framework documentation says the Strengthened Aged Care Quality Standards are fully systemised inside the platform as a living compliance model, alongside live reporting modules tied directly to aged care obligations.

The strengthened standards applied from 1 November 2025 as part of the new Aged Care Act 2024, replacing the previous Aged Care Quality Standards and introducing a more detailed and measurable framework for providers. At the same time, residential aged care providers continue to manage a growing stack of reporting and assurance obligations, including the National Aged Care Quality Indicator Program, the Serious Incident Response Scheme, 24/7 registered nurse and care minutes reporting, restrictive practices oversight and aged care financial reporting.

For many providers, that means compliance work is still scattered across spreadsheets, shared drives, inboxes, governance folders and disconnected operational systems. Willow was built to change that.

Rather than acting as another document repository, Willow functions as a compliance intelligence layer above existing aged care software and operating systems. It ingests evidence from operational tools, structures it against regulatory requirements, uses AI to classify and map evidence to the right obligations, and gives organisations a real-time view of compliance across sites, standards, reporting modules, actions and risks. Willow's internal product materials describe this as moving compliance from reactive paperwork to proactive governance.

“Australian aged care providers are dealing with a real operational challenge,” said a Willow spokesperson.“The issue is not a lack of effort. Quality and compliance teams are doing extraordinary work in complex environments. The problem is that the underlying systems were never designed to turn compliance into a live, connected, organisation-wide operating model. Willow gives providers a way to manage aged care compliance, ACQS 2025 evidence, mandatory reporting workflows and audit readiness inside one intelligent platform.”

Willow is launching with deep support for Australian aged care compliance software use cases, including:



ACQS 2025 framework mapping across standards and requirements

AI-powered evidence classification and tagging

evidence ingestion from operational systems, CSVs, uploads and file repositories

site-level and group-level compliance tracking

action and remediation workflows

policy management linked to requirements and evidence

quality indicator tracking and reporting support

SIRS workflows and incident evidence handling

restrictive practices governance support

24/7 RN and care minutes assurance workflows

audit pack generation and readiness scoring executive and board-level compliance reporting



These capabilities reflect Willow's current product architecture and frameworks model, which includes dashboard intelligence, evidence management, assessments, action tracking, policy management, quality indicator workflows, audit preparation and trust tooling.

One of Willow's biggest points of difference is that mandatory reporting is not treated as an isolated spreadsheet exercise. On Willow's frameworks page, the company describes aged care reporting programs as configurable live modules directly linked to the ACQS framework model. That means quality indicators, SIRS, restrictive practices, 24/7 RN and care minutes assurance, and financial reporting can sit inside the same compliance system as evidence, actions, policies and site-level assessments.

This matters because under the new standards environment, providers need more than a static audit folder. They need a system that can continuously show what evidence exists, what is missing, what has changed, what is overdue, where risk is emerging, and how each site is performing against the standards. Willow's dashboard is designed for exactly that, with compliance scores, cross-site visibility, action velocity, gap detection, audit countdowns and AI-driven risk insights.

Willow also says its platform can help aged care organisations reduce duplicate administrative work by mapping one piece of evidence to multiple requirements and frameworks where appropriate. On its public frameworks page, the company describes this as cross-framework mapping, helping organisations keep compliance aligned while cutting repetitive manual effort.

The company believes this positions Willow as a new category in aged care technology: not care delivery software, not document storage, and not consulting wrapped in a portal, but an AI-native compliance orchestration layer purpose-built for regulated care. Willow's internal strategy materials state that it is positioned as a compliance orchestration and intelligence platform, and that there are no direct competitors globally positioned as AI-native healthcare compliance orchestration.

“We believe Willow is the first AI-native platform purpose-built to systemise aged care compliance, mandatory reporting and regulatory assurance in this way,” the spokesperson said.“The global software market has produced strong platforms for cyber compliance and trust management. Healthcare and aged care have needed their own equivalent, built around operational evidence, regulatory frameworks and real-world reporting obligations.”

While Willow's initial market focus is Australia, the company has been designed as a broader multi-framework compliance platform with support for aged care, disability and healthcare standards across multiple jurisdictions. Internally, Willow positions Australia and mid-sized aged care providers as its first market, with ACQS urgency driving adoption.

For Australian aged care providers, the immediate opportunity is practical. Instead of pulling together evidence for accreditation in bursts, rebuilding reports manually every quarter, and trying to reconcile incidents, quality indicators, policies and action plans across separate systems, teams can manage aged care compliance in one platform designed around the way the sector actually works.

That has implications well beyond audits. Better compliance infrastructure can improve board visibility, reduce administrative load, strengthen governance, surface emerging issues earlier and help organisations spend less time chasing paperwork and more time improving care.

Willow is currently focused on working with Australian aged care providers that want a more structured, scalable and intelligent way to manage ACQS 2025 compliance, mandatory reporting, audit readiness and continuous assurance.

For more information about Willow's aged care compliance software and supported frameworks, visit the Willow frameworks page.