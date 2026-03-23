Public Grievances Must Be Resolved Promptly With Regular Monitoring: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday held a public hearing at his residence, where he listened to complaints of the people with sensitivity and directed officials to ensure their prompt resolution.

He emphasised that citizens approach these hearings with hope and expectation, and therefore, officials must treat such cases with the highest priority and ensure swift disposal.

During the session, the Chief Minister resolved a large number of grievances on the spot, including those raised by women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. The complainants expressed satisfaction with the immediate redressal of their concerns.

He further instructed officials to provide relief expeditiously and to ensure the timely resolution of pending cases through regular monitoring.

Officials speaking on the occasion said that the state government is working toward the welfare of every section of society, including women, farmers, labourers, and youth.

"The government's objective is to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the 'last person in the line' through accountability and transparency.

The public hearing initiative is a significant step in this direction, aimed at providing timely relief to citizens by addressing their grievances," said the CM.

Grievances related to multiple departments -- including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Labour, Agriculture, Home, Revenue, Animal Husbandry, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Municipal Corporation, Education, Medical Services, Drinking Water, and the Department of Information and Public Relations -- were presented during the hearing, and necessary directions were issued for their resolution.

During the event, the Chief Minister also welcomed saints and sages from the 'Prem Hari Prani Matra Seva Sansthan' of Jodhpur by draping ceremonial scarves over them and sought their blessings. He unveiled posters for various upcoming programmes organised by different institutions.

Additionally, he met young participants from Rajasthan who have brought laurels to the state at national and international levels in the sport of Muay Thai. Several public representatives and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.