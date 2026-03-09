Rishikesh Yog Nirvana Launches 300-Hour Advanced Yoga Teacher Training In Rishikesh Yoga Alliance RYT 500 Certified, Monthly Batches Open Globally

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rishikesh Yog Nirvana, a Yoga Alliance-registered traditional yoga school in Rishikesh, India, announces open enrollment for its 300-Hour Advanced Yoga Teacher Training - a 28-day residential program designed for certified 200-hour practitioners seeking RYT 500 certification.

RISHIKESH, INDIA - Rishikesh Yog Nirvana, a traditional yoga school and ashram situated in the spiritual heart of Rishikesh, India, has formally announced the ongoing enrollment of its 300-Hour Advanced Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) program. The program is open to certified yoga practitioners worldwide who have completed a 200-hour yoga teacher training and are seeking to deepen their practice, refine their teaching methodology, and attain internationally recognized advanced certification.

Offered as a 28-day residential program with new batches commencing on the 1st of every month, the 300-Hour YTT is designed to transition committed practitioners from foundational competency to a sophisticated, responsible, and authentic teaching practice. Upon successful completion, graduates are eligible to register as RYT 500 with Yoga Alliance USA, enabling them to teach professionally in yoga studios, wellness centers, and retreat spaces across the globe.

About the 300-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Program

The 300-Hour Advanced Yoga Teacher Training at Rishikesh Yog Nirvana is a structured, immersive program for practitioners who hold an existing 200-hour certification and are committed to advancing their understanding of yogic principles, physical practice, and teaching philosophy. The curriculum is rooted in classical yogic traditions and integrates multiple disciplines to produce well-rounded, ethically grounded yoga educators.

Core curriculum components include:



Advanced Ashtanga Vinyasa practice, including the Ashtanga Intermediate Series, and dynamic Vinyasa Flow yoga for intelligent class sequencing

Yoga Philosophy and Yogic Wisdom drawn from classical texts, including Patanjali's Yoga Sutras, with applied study for ethical teaching and disciplined daily living

Yoga Anatomy and Physiology with a focus on functional movement, safe adjustments, alignment correction, and injury prevention

Pranayama and Meditation - classical breathwork techniques, yoga nidra, and mindfulness practices to develop inner stability and instructional clarity

Teaching Methodology and Classroom Skills - verbal cueing, hands-on adjustments with informed consent, sequencing for diverse student groups, and development of individual teaching presence Complementary and Holistic Practices - including sound healing, Reiki awareness, and Ayurvedic recovery methods to support sustainable long-term teaching



Program Details and Upcoming Batches

The 300-Hour YTT is offered as a fully residential training with the following structure:



Duration: 28 days (1st to 27th of each month)

Format: Residential - accommodation, sattvic vegetarian meals, and weekend excursions included

Pricing: USD $999 (shared room) | USD $1,099 (private room)

Certification: Yoga Alliance USA - RYT 500 eligible upon completion

Prerequisite: Completion of a recognized 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training

Language of Instruction: English Location: Rishikesh Yog Nirvana Ashram, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India



Upcoming available batches for 2026 include monthly sessions from March through September, with limited seats currently available. Early enrollment is strongly encouraged as batches are intentionally kept small to maintain individualized instruction and learning quality.

Distinguished Faculty

The program is led by a team of highly experienced and credentialed yoga educators:



Sajan Negi - Master's in Yoga, E-RYT 200; Specialist in Meditation and Yoga Philosophy

Manish Thapliyal - Master's in Yoga, 10+ years teaching; Specialist in Ashtanga Vinyasa and Body Alignment

Priyanka Karki - 8+ years teaching Ashtanga Yoga; Specialist in Dynamic Sequencing and Practice Discipline

Deepraj Bhandari - 8+ years teaching experience; Specialist in Vinyasa Flow and Hatha Yoga

Heena Thakwani - 10+ years in yoga and wellness education; Specialist in Teaching Methodology Chirag Bhatt - Specialist in Yoga Anatomy and Physiology



Why Rishikesh - The World's Yoga Capital

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas along the banks of the sacred Ganges River, Rishikesh has served for centuries as a global center for authentic yogic learning and spiritual practice. Its unique combination of natural serenity, living yogic culture - including daily ashram rituals, temple ceremonies, and meditation gatherings - and a community of dedicated practitioners makes it unparalleled as a setting for advanced yoga education.

At Rishikesh Yog Nirvana, students benefit from a structured ashram environment that supports focused, distraction-free learning, daily sattvic nutrition, clean and comfortable residential facilities, and a global student community that fosters mutual growth and lifelong professional connection.

About Rishikesh Yog Nirvana

Rishikesh Yog Nirvana is a Yoga Alliance-registered traditional yoga school and ashram located in Rishikesh, India. The school offers a comprehensive range of certified yoga teacher training programs - from 100-hour introductory courses to 500-hour master-level certifications - alongside specialized programs in Kundalini Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Yin Yoga, Yoga Nidra, Meditation, and Prenatal Yoga. The school's philosophy is grounded in the teachings of Patanjali's Yoga Sutras and the Himalayan yogic tradition, emphasizing yoga as a holistic discipline rather than merely a physical practice.

With a commitment to small batch sizes, personalized instruction, and authentic transmission of yogic wisdom, Rishikesh Yog Nirvana continues to serve students from across the world seeking a genuine and transformative yoga education experience.