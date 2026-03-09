MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ivan's Landscape & Construction Providing Outdoor Living Expansion and Landscape Maintenance."Ivan's Landscape & Construction is celebrating 10 years as a licensed contractor by standardizing its "Entertainment Extension" designs. These outdoor spaces are engineered with permeable pavers and advanced drainage for the Pacific Northwest climate.

Ivan's Landscape & Construction is marking its 10th year as a licensed landscape contractor in Snohomish County. The company, led by Ivan Diaz, has over 20 years of trade experience in the Pacific Northwest and has completed more than 300 residential projects. As homeowners increasingly search for a qualified "landscaper near me" to handle complex Pacific Northwest terrain, the firm is standardizing its technical requirements for "Entertainment Extensions." These are outdoor living spaces built to function in the wet climate of the Puget Sound.

The 2026 standards address the primary challenge for homeowners in Monroe, Everett, and Snohomish: managing heavy seasonal rainfall without losing the usability of their backyard.

The Engineering of Year-Round Patios

The technical challenge of building a year-round outdoor space in Washington is the management of surface water and soil saturation. Standard concrete slabs often crack or hold standing water in neighborhoods with high clay content. The Ivan's Landscape & Construction protocol prioritizes permeable paver systems. This involves a multi-layer sub-base of crushed rock and geotextile fabric that allows water to move through the patio surface and into the subsoil rather than pooling.

Custom masonry and integrated landscape lighting are also central to these year-round designs. By using high-density stone and low-voltage LED systems, homeowners can maintain functional outdoor spaces during the early sunsets of the Pacific Northwest winter. These projects are built as structural extensions of the home, utilizing the same grading principles required for foundation protection to make sure water moves away from the building.

Managing Hillside Stability and Drainage

Geographic site conditions in the Monroe and Snohomish hillsides require specific erosion control measures. When a backyard is sloped, a patio project becomes a structural task involving retaining walls and French drains. These walls must be built to handle hydrostatic pressure, which is the force of water pushing against the stone from the hillside above.

The Ivan's team uses specific compaction standards and drainage backfill to make sure these walls remain stable during heavy winter rains. This structural approach prevents the soil movement that often leads to property damage in the sloped residential areas of Snohomish County. For those looking for a professional "landscaper near me" capable of managing these technical hillside challenges, Ivan's provides a specialized local option.

A One-Project-at-a-Time Operational Model

Since founding the company in 2016, Ivan Diaz has maintained a "one project at a time" operational model. This allows for dedicated crew management and technical accuracy on every site. The firm is licensed, bonded, and insured, providing a full "design-build" service that includes everything from initial land clearing to the final installation of landscape lighting.

"Reaching our 10th anniversary as a contractor is a result of focusing on the structural side of landscaping," says Diaz. "We make sure the drainage and grading are right before we ever lay a single paver. Our goal is to build spaces that homeowners can use in November just as easily as they do in July."

By focusing on the specific drainage and structural needs of the Puget Sound, Ivan's Landscape & Construction continues to provide a direct solution for year-round outdoor living.

For more information on year-round backyard retreats or to find a professional "landscaper near me" in Snohomish County, visit Ivan's Landscape & Construction or call (425) 239-1339