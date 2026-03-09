UK Visa Ban Announcement On St Lucia: In King's English

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

LONDON, England – The UK explanatory memorandum to the statement of changes in immigration rules presented to parliament on March 5, 2026, seems challenging to certain domestic media, the political directorate and their affiliates, bent on misrepresentation of the King's English language.

The UK visa ban reverberates on native Saint Lucian asylum seekers, CIP/CBI irregularities and CIP Saint Lucian asylum seekers.

Whereas the voluminous document has apparently proven difficult to read and understand, the following extracts offer the relevant paragraphs for a more direct understanding. And relative to narrow off-putting arguments on colonial extraction, slavery, history and culture, economic development, the UK has an obligation to national security.

Saint Lucia is an independent island. Global power structures demand resolution in real-time. Fair exchange that helps shape immigration policy, economies and structural independence is reflected across the global migration network. Visa policy and/or migration realignment are the responsibility of a sovereign state to protect its citizens and safeguard stability.

It is the responsibility of the government of St Lucia (GOSL) 16-1 brain trust to frame its response, and corrective measures using the combined efforts of diplomacy, governance and business channels to foreign policy re-formulation.

Ongoing visa restrictions in the UK, EU and the Western hemisphere are realigning former colonies and the wider Caribbean. It is becoming widely apparent that in spite of countless meetings, general communication, diplomatic manoeuvres, and immigration legislation, Saint Lucian authorities continue to be caught unprepared.

The result will cost Saint Lucia billions in commerce, investment, and national development. The future impact of global mobility will be“more intense and widespread,” as CIP/CBI is now a battlefield without the consent and approval of the affected.

During Monday's press briefing, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre spoke directly to the people of Saint Lucia about the importance of transparency regarding the UK visa decision, stating:

“ In the interest of keeping our citizens fully informed, I quoted from the correspondence received from the Home Office outlining the concerns raised by the United Kingdom, including issues related to asylum claims and immigration compliance. We have shared all the available information that we have with the public.

“We will continue to engage constructively with the British government to address these concerns while ensuring that the interests of the people of Saint Lucia remain at the centre of our approach.”

Visa restrictions impact all sectors of society. Political leaders and the GOSL must prepare the people and the nation at large.

The temptation to deflect information and loopholes will prove counterproductive. Interpretation and comprehension are necessary to de-escalate and understand the narrative for the prosperity of Saint Lucia.

'To better understand the decision'...

“ 5.22 There are a significant number of nationals of Nicaragua who travel to the UK purporting to be visitors but then claim asylum on arrival at port. Between January 2022 and December 2025, 609 nationals of Nicaragua claimed asylum, with 505 (83%) of these claims made at port. While the number of people claiming asylum has fluctuated, numbers have remained significant throughout this period. Nicaraguan asylum claims made at the UK border add significantly to operational pressure at the border, diverting staff from other priorities. All asylum claims place additional resource pressure on the borders and migration system. There were 261 nationals of Nicaragua receiving asylum support at the end of the most recent published quarter (December 2025), of which 253 were residing in accommodation provided by the Home Office.

“ 5.23 There are also a significant number of nationals of St Lucia who have claimed asylum in the UK since 2022. Between January 2022 and December 2025, 360 nationals of St Lucia claimed asylum, of which 128 (36%) were made at port. This is a high number of asylum claims relative to the population of St Lucia (c.180,000). All asylum claims place additional resource pressure on the borders and migration system. There were 222 nationals of St Lucia receiving asylum support at the end of the most recent published quarter (December 2025), of which 213 were residing in accommodation provided by the Home Office.

“ 5.24 St Lucia also grants Citizenship by Investment, a practice which is inherently high-risk. Where Citizenship by Investment programmes are poorly designed, expert bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force and Organised of Economic Cooperation and Development have documented their vulnerability to exploitation by criminal actors. Whilst we recognise and welcome the steps taken by the St Lucian government over the last year to reduce the risks associated with its Citizenship by Investment programme, the UK continues to experience unsustainable risks. This is largely driven by the historic sale of high volumes of citizenships (and associated passports). In 2023-24, the most recent year for which statistics are available, the St Lucian programme received around 5,642 applications, representing 423% annual growth in application volumes. This growth has directly coincided with an increase in those who have subsequently been detected using St Lucian passports to access the UK, going on to either claim asylum or work illegally.

“ 5.25 The visa national status of Nicaragua and St Lucia will be kept under review, particularly with regard to whether the visa introduction affects the number of individuals claiming asylum in the UK. ”

Caribbean CIP/CBI discounting continues unabated: Due diligence questionable

Caribbean CIP/CBI countries need a balance between economic sustainability via legitimate migration programmes and a clear framework in jurisprudence.”

Introduction of a visit visa requirement for nationals of Nicaragua and St Lucia

“ 9.21 The changes are likely to have a meaningful impact on the public sector.

“ 9.22 High volumes of asylum claims, if left unchecked, can represent significant cost to the public sector, though overall costs for this population would be a small proportion of overall asylum costs.

“ 9.23 As a result of a visit visa introduction for nationals of Nicaragua and St Lucia, there may be an impact on the number of genuine visitors coming from these countries to the UK due to the requirement to obtain a visa before travel. Therefore, there may be a reduction in visitor spending, which may then reduce tax revenues to the public sector.

“ 9.24 These changes, therefore, may represent a meaningful indirect impact on business, charities or voluntary bodies. The ONS estimated that in 2024, on average, nationals from Nicaragua arriving by air spent £781 per visit to the UK and nationals of St Lucia spent £677 per visit to the UK. Any reduction in spending resulting from a reduction in visitors to the UK is likely to represent a cost to businesses through a reduction in revenue.”

Identity requirements – simplifying evidence rules to support identity reuse

“ 9.25 The changes are likely to have a meaningful but small impact on the public sector. The change to facilitate the re-use of digital identity neither creates new powers nor extends identity reuse to applicants overseas, but will require one-off implementation costs to the public sector. While unquantified, these implementation costs are likely to be offset by ongoing efficiency savings from modernising, digitising and streamlining application journeys. ”

At the 78th Session of the UNGA, September 2023. Prime Minister Pierre, said:

“When some of our Caribbean countries successfully developed our financial services industries, we were black-listed and greylisted like lepers and global undesirables. However, the Russia – Ukraine War has now clearly revealed to us which metropolitan capitals are the real tax havens and which are the true pipelines for illicit money.

“And now today, Citizenship by Investment Programmes, which we have successfully pursued for decades, are being undermined while the Golden Passport and Golden Visa programmes of some OECD countries remain unquestioned, untouched and unmolested.

“We nonetheless remain committed to keeping our programmes transparent even whilst we strengthen our due diligence regime.”

Something is missing

The quote from a CIP/CBI advertisement says it cleverly:“ I am the I/eye in CIP!”

The US, UK visa ban, with others to follow, extends well beyond ignorance and dishonour to not have anticipated including the repercussions and remedial methodologies.

In the battlefield of diplomacy, global migration and policy, Saint Lucia has been played by low-key actors masquerading as ministers of government, diplomats, overseas missions, representation at international organisations, and government officials.

They are all unfit for purpose on account of willful blindness, ignorance and incompetence.

As the GOSL and Prime Minister Pierre accelerate efforts for restoration and recovery, reshaping policy and alliances, it is standard procedure that the same players who sold out Saint Lucia are held to account.

The post UK visa ban announcement on St Lucia: In King's English appeared first on Caribbean News Global.