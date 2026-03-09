Sherry Cummings, CEO Of Gryphon Healthcare, Named One Of The Top 50 Women To KNOW In Texas

HOUSTON, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherry Cummings, Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon Healthcare, has been named one of the 2026 Women to KNOW in Texas, a prestigious statewide honor recognizing women who are shaping the future of business, leadership, and community impact.

Cummings was formally recognized during the Women to KNOW in Texas Gala on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Brake & Clutch in Dallas, Texas. The evening celebration included a red-carpet welcome, live entertainment, and the presentation of the official Women to KNOW Texas hardcover publication.

The Women to KNOW distinction is reserved for exemplary leaders who demonstrate proven professional accomplishment, measurable community impact, and a commitment to supporting and empowering other women. Honorees are interviewed and selected by a panel of previous award recipients and respected community leaders through a rigorous review process.

Cummings serves as CEO of Gryphon Healthcare, a Houston-based revenue cycle management company supporting hospitals, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and physician groups. With more than 30 years of healthcare experience, she brings a unique combination of clinical insight and financial expertise to her role. After being named President in 2022 during a period of financial and operational challenge, Cummings led Gryphon through a disciplined turnaround, restoring profitability, strengthening operations, and positioning the company for sustainable growth. She was named CEO in October 2025 and now leads the organization into its next phase of expansion. Under her leadership, Gryphon continues to deliver what the company calls the“Gryphon Difference,” a hands-on, results-driven approach that protects revenue, improves operational efficiency, and allows providers to focus on patient care.

Beyond financial performance, Cummings is deeply committed to mentorship and leadership development. She supports the next generation of female leaders by sharing her expertise, encouraging confidence, and creating environments where women are empowered to grow.

“Knowledge is key. Confidence is power. Together, they unlock potential and drive you forward,” said Cummings.“ Women empowerment means recognizing and nurturing the strength, intelligence, and potential in one another. It is about lifting as we climb, creating space at the table, sharing opportunity, and supporting women through mentorship, encouragement, and example. I truly believe that the more you know, the better you are, and knowledge should never be guarded.”

The 2026 Women to KNOW in Texas hardcover publication features the highest caliber women from across the state and represents a once-in-a-lifetime honor. To be named a Woman to KNOW is to join a legacy network of leaders recognized for excellence, integrity, and influence.

