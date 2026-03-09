Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Institutional Investor Notice: Paysafe Lead Plaintiff Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025.

Institutional investors holding positions in Paysafe during the Class Period may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in the pending securities class action. Pension funds, mutual funds, and asset managers with fiduciary obligations should consider whether participation could benefit their beneficiaries.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The pleading asserts that Paysafe issued materially misleading statements about its business operations and financial outlook throughout the Class Period. Institutional holders who purchased shares during this time may have claims for damages resulting from the alleged securities law violations.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries managing portfolios that included PSFE shares during the Class Period should evaluate whether their duty of prudence requires consideration of recovery opportunities in this action. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act encourages institutional investors to take active roles in securities class actions.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Lead plaintiffs receive no special compensation but serve an important governance function in directing litigation strategy

Institutional investors with the largest financial interest are generally favored for lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA

Fiduciaries may have an obligation to evaluate recovery options on behalf of fund beneficiaries

There is no cost or obligation to inquire about participation in this action Absent class members retain all rights to participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff



"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation often leads to better outcomes for all class members," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on April 7, 2026.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION

