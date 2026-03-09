Lifecore Biomedical To Report Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Transition Period Ended December 31, 2025, On March 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webcast Scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

CHASKA, Minn., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and transition period ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, March 16, 2026, before the market opens. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day, members of Lifecore's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Investor Events & Presentations page of Lifecore's website at: . Following the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 30 days.



About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at .

