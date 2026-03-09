FISERV INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fiserv, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you are a long-term stockholder in Fiserv and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Fiserv on November 4, 2025 with a Class Period from July 23, 2025 to October 29, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Fiserv have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:



The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's initiatives and projects. In July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance. Fiserv told the market that its guidance changes were based on a review, termed a“re-underwrit[ing],” of the Company's new initiatives and products. The Company told investors that although certain of those initiatives and projects were delayed, they were fundamentally sound.

Unbeknownst to investors, Fiserv's representations to the market in July 2025 were false and misleading. As Fiserv would later admit in October 2025, the Company's 2025 guidance disclosed in July 2025 was based on“assumptions... which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.” Defendants' materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company's securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Fiserv, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

