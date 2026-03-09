War Update: Fiercest Battles Are In Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, And Huliaipole Sectors, 47 Attacks Repelled On Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Russians shelled the border towns of Bezsalivka, Bichivsk, Kucherivka, Yastrubschyna, Neskuchne, Korenok, Novoivanivka, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region, and Lisivshchyna, Senkivka, Zarichchia, and Yasna Poliana in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian invaders attacked twice toward Lyman, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Stavky and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the aggressor launched three attacks toward Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive in Oleksandrivka sector – CinC Syrskyi

In the Pokrovsk sector, 12 attempts were made to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and toward Novooleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka and Orly were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 13 attacks in the areas of Myrne, Luhivske, and toward Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka. Defense Forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 11 attacks. The enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, there was one combat engagement toward Prymorske. Veselianka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destructio of air defense systems, command and observation posts, and areas of concentration of Russian forces in the temporarily occupied Crimea and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff