Esophageal Cancer Pipeline 2026: Therapies, MOA Insights, And Key Clinical Trial Updates By Delveinsight Oncolys Biopharma Inc, Genentech, Oncotherapy Science, Shionogi, Cstone Pharma

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Esophageal Cancer pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Esophageal Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Esophageal Cancer Market.

The Esophageal Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Esophageal Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Esophageal Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences, and others, are developing therapies for the Esophageal Cancer treatment



Emerging Esophageal Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Zanidatamab, Tislelizumab, XB002, LGK974, Abemaciclib, ladiratuzumab vedotin, ATRC-101, SGN-PDL1V, RO7247669, THOR-707, Letetresgene Autoleucel, TNO155, Anlotinib Hydrochloride, Larotinib, SCT-I10A, Serplulimab, CS1001, Camrelizumab, Durvalumab, Sym021, Spartalizumab, Sym022, Sym023, Regorafenib, S095033, INCB099318, RO7121661, KF-0210, SCT200, Ramucirumab, Cabozantinib, JAB-3068, Onivyde, JAB-3312, SGN-B6A, RAPA-201,Ociperlimab, SI B001,Apatinib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Esophageal Cancer market in the coming years.

In June 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration narrowed the use of certain PD-1 inhibitor therapies for stomach cancer, limiting treatment to patients whose tumors express PD-L1. After raising concerns about the limited benefit of checkpoint inhibitors in cases without PD-L1 expression, the agency restricted the indications for Keytruda, developed by Merck & Co., and Opdivo, from Bristol Myers Squibb. Under the updated guidance, Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy is now approved for patients with advanced or metastatic Gastric Cancer, Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer, and Esophageal Cancer only when tumors demonstrate PD-L1 expression. In Macrh 2025, Experts have highlighted the recent approval of Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC) whose tumors show PD-L1 expression of 1 or higher. The approval, granted on March 4, 2025, was supported by results from the Phase III RATIONALE-306 Trial (NCT03783442).

Esophageal Cancer Overview

Esophageal cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the tissues of the esophagus, the muscular tube that carries food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. The two main types of esophageal cancer are squamous cell carcinoma, which occurs in the cells lining the esophagus, and adenocarcinoma, which often develops in the lower part of the esophagus near the stomach. Risk factors include smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, obesity, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Symptoms may include difficulty swallowing, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, and persistent heartburn. Early detection is crucial, and treatment options include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy, depending on the cancer's stage.

Emerging Esophageal Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



CYRAMZA (ramucirumab): Eli Lilly and Company

VITRAKVI (larotrectinib): Bayer

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bemarituzumab: Amgen

Zanidatamab: Jazz Pharmaceuticals/Zymeworks

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Durvalumab: Celgene/MedImmune

Tucatinib: Seagen

M1231: Merck KGaA

APX 005M: Apexigen

Erdafitinib: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Margetuximab: MacroGenics AN-0025: Adlai Nortye

Esophageal Cancer Route of Administration

Esophageal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Esophageal Cancer Molecule Type

Esophageal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Esophageal Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Esophageal Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Esophageal Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Esophageal Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Esophageal Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type Esophageal Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Esophageal Cancer Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Esophageal Cancer are - Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences.,Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co., Ltd., Athenex, Inc., Pfizer, Genentech, Hangzhou Neoantigen Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Curis, Inc.,Merck KGaA, Apexigen, Inc,Shenzhen Hornetcorn Bio-technology Company, LTD, MacroGenics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Integral Molecular, CARTEXELL, EMD Serono, and others.

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Esophageal Cancer pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Esophageal Cancer Treatment.

Esophageal Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Esophageal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Esophageal Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the number of cases of Esophageal Cancer, increasing research and development and launches of novel products by key players are some of the important factors that are fueling the Esophageal Cancer Market.

Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of therapy for the treatment of esophageal cancer, side effects associated with the current treatment options and other factors are creating obstacles in the Esophageal Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Esophageal Cancer Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Zymeworks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Symphogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Exelixis, Bayer, BeiGene, Lyell Immunopharma, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, AP Biosciences and others

Key Esophageal Cancer Therapies: CYRAMZA (ramucirumab), VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, Zanidatamab, Tislelizumab, XB002, LGK974, Abemaciclib, ladiratuzumab vedotin, ATRC-101, SGN-PDL1V, RO7247669, THOR-707, Letetresgene Autoleucel, TNO155, Anlotinib Hydrochloride, Larotinib, SCT-I10A, Serplulimab, CS1001, Camrelizumab, Durvalumab, Sym021, Spartalizumab, Sym022, Sym023, Regorafenib, S095033, INCB099318, RO7121661, KF-0210, SCT200, Ramucirumab, Cabozantinib, JAB-3068, Onivyde, JAB-3312, SGN-B6A, RAPA-201,Ociperlimab, SI B001,Apatinib, and others

Esophageal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and Esophageal Cancer emerging therapies Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Esophageal Cancer market drivers and Esophageal Cancer market barriers

