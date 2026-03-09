Rapid Dose (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF) Global Patent For Quickstriptm In The $38B Smoke-Free Nicotine Market Watch TNYA, UOKA, SGN, MMCP Today!

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (OTCQB: RDTCF), a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in oral thin film drug delivery technology, today announced the grant of a key patent for its QuickStrip Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film in partnership with Aavishkar Oral Strips.

The patent, titled “Nicotine Bilayer Oral Film and Process for Preparation Thereof,” has been granted by the Indian Patent Office under Patent Number IN 582202, based on Patent Application No. IN 202441055689 filed July 22, 2024 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) framework.

The patent covers Rapid Dose Therapeutics' bilayer oral thin film technology designed for controlled nicotine delivery, including proprietary formulation and manufacturing processes that support rapid absorption and discreet administration through dissolvable oral strips.

The grant represents a major step in the Company's global intellectual property strategy, which began with its World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) PCT filing announced in May 2025. That filing extended potential patent protection to up to 158 jurisdictions worldwide, strengthening the Company's global positioning within the rapidly expanding smoke-free nicotine products market.

The global modern oral nicotine market was valued at approximately $7.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $38.89 billion by 2033, growing at a 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth is being driven by increasing demand for smoke-free nicotine alternatives, rising awareness of the health risks of combustible cigarettes, and continued innovation in nicotine replacement therapy and oral nicotine delivery systems.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics' QuickStrip oral thin film platform is designed to deliver active ingredients-including nicotine, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and vaccines-through fast-dissolving oral films that enable rapid onset and improved bioavailability.

India represents both a significant consumer market and a major global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, making the patent strategically important as Rapid Dose continues executing its global expansion strategy.

The Company also noted that the milestone supports ongoing commercial discussions with a major global nicotine company, with whom Rapid Dose has been engaged for nearly three years.

Management believes that the combination of granted patents, global PCT coverage across 158 jurisdictions, and strategic partnerships strengthens Rapid Dose Therapeutics' competitive position as it advances commercialization opportunities for its QuickStrip nicotine oral film technology.

