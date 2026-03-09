Herpes Zoster Market Poised For Robust Growth During The Forecast Period (20262036) Driven By Rising Incidence And Vaccine Adoption Delveinsight

New York, USA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herpes Zoster Market Poised for Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2026–2036) Driven by Rising Incidence and Vaccine Adoption | DelveInsight

The herpes zoster market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising global incidence of shingles, particularly among aging populations. Increasing awareness of the disease burden and complications, such as postherpetic neuralgia, is boosting vaccine uptake. Additionally, the launch of emerging vaccines such as Amezosvatein (CRV-101) by Curevo, JCXH-105 by Immorna Biotherapeutics, and others will further boost the market growth.

DelveInsight's Herpes Zoster Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging herpes zoster drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted herpes zoster market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Herpes Zoster Market Summary



The total herpes zoster treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of herpes zoster, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

About 1 in 3 people in the United States will develop herpes zoster during their lifetime. Most people have only one episode, but herpes zoster can recur.

Key herpes zoster companies, including Curevo, Immorna Biotherapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative herpes zoster drugs. Some of the key herpes zoster therapies in clinical trials include Amezosvatein (CRV-101), JCXH-105, and others. These novel herpes zoster therapies are anticipated to enter the herpes zoster market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented that herpes zoster poses a significant public health challenge due to its high incidence among older adults and the potential for severe pain and long-term complications. The introduction and widespread use of effective vaccines like SHINGRIX represent a major advancement in reducing the burden of this disease. Efforts should focus on improving vaccine uptake through public awareness campaigns and ensuring healthcare providers actively recommend vaccination to eligible patients.











Rising Incidence and Disease Awareness: Greater recognition of shingles incidence and its complications, such as postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), is driving demand. As awareness campaigns grow, diagnosis and preventive measures are adopted more widely.

Aging Global Population: The risk of herpes zoster increases significantly with age, particularly among adults aged 50 and above, creating a growing target population for vaccination and treatment. Rising global life expectancy is rapidly expanding this age group.

SHINGRIX Sets a New Standard in Shingles Protection: SHINGRIX, the licensed vaccine for herpes zoster, marks a major step forward in preventing the disease, providing more than 90% effectiveness even among older adults, who are at the highest risk for varicella-zoster virus reactivation. Launch of Emerging Herpes Zoster Vaccines: The dynamics of the herpes zoster market are expected to change in the coming years with the launch of vaccines such as Amezosvatein (CRV-101) by Curevo, JCXH-105 by Immorna Biotherapeutics, and others.

Herpes Zoster Market Analysis



Treatment for herpes zoster must be initiated by a dermatologist or other healthcare provider within 3 days of rash onset.

Ideally, if the treatment is initiated within three days, it can prevent possible complications, such as long-lasting nerve pain.

Antiviral medications and vaccinations are often the most effective treatments for shingles, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

For shingles, SHINGRIX is available, while ZOSTAVAX, introduced in 2006, is no longer available in the US as of November 2020.

The herpes zoster vaccine pipeline includes promising candidates such as Amezosvatein (CRV-101) by Curevo, JCXH-105 by Immorna Biotherapeutics, and others. They are currently being investigated in Phase II of clinical development and are expected to launch during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Herpes Zoster Competitive Landscape

Some of the herpes zoster vaccines in development include Amezosvatein (CRV-101) by Curevo, JCXH-105 by Immorna Biotherapeutics, and others.

Curevo's CRV-101 is an experimental adjuvanted subunit vaccine being developed to prevent shingles in older adults. It was engineered to elicit a strong immune response while using a lower dose of adjuvant, aiming to match the effectiveness of the approved shingles vaccine while reducing side effects.

In March 2025, Curevo Vaccine announced it had secured USD 110 million in Series B funding to advance amezosvatein, its shingles vaccine candidate. In January 2025, the company reported positive updated safety and immunogenicity data from a 876-participant Phase II study of amezosvatein (CRV-101), in which the vaccine was directly compared with SHINGRIX in adults aged 50 and older.

Immorna Biotherapeutics' JCXH-105 is a self-replicating RNA (srRNA) shingles vaccine. Unlike traditional mRNA platforms, srRNA generates temporary double-stranded RNA intermediates that boost innate immunity and strengthen T-cell–mediated adaptive responses, key for defending against herpes zoster. After intramuscular injection, JCXH-105 supports extended in vivo production of a modified VZV antigen, which may provide longer-lasting immunity and protection at lower doses than non-replicating mRNA vaccines.

JCXH-105 is currently in Phase II trials assessing its safety and immune response in healthy adults aged 50 and above. In May 2023, Immorna reported dosing the first participant in its First-In-Human, multi-center Phase I study of JCXH-105 for shingles prevention.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the herpes zoster market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the herpes zoster market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is Herpes Zoster?

Herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles, is a viral infection caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in nerve tissues and can reactivate years later, often due to aging, stress, or a weakened immune system. This reactivation causes a painful, blistering skin rash that typically appears on one side of the body along a nerve pathway. In addition to the rash, individuals may experience burning, tingling, or shooting nerve pain. While shingles typically resolves within a few weeks, some people develop long-lasting nerve pain called postherpetic neuralgia. Vaccination can help reduce the risk and severity of herpes zoster.

Herpes Zoster Epidemiology Segmentation

The herpes zoster epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current herpes zoster patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The lifetime risk of zoster is estimated to be at least 32%. Increasing age and cellular immunosuppression are the most important risk factors.

The herpes zoster market report



Total Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster

Age-specific Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster Eligible Patient Population for Treatment/Vaccination of Herpes Zoster

Herpes Zoster Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Herpes Zoster Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Herpes Zoster Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster, Age-specific Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster, and Eligible Patient Population for Treatment/Vaccination of Herpes Zoster Key Herpes Zoster Companies Curevo, Immorna Biotherapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, and others Key Herpes Zoster Therapies Amezosvatein (CRV-101), JCXH-105, SHINGRIX, and others

Scope of the Herpes Zoster Market Report



Herpes Zoster Therapeutic Assessment: Herpes Zoster current marketed and emerging therapies

Herpes Zoster Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Herpes Zoster Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Herpes Zoster Market Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Herpes Zoster Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Herpes Zoster Market Key Insights 2 Herpes Zoster Market Report Introduction 3 Herpes Zoster Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Herpes Zoster in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Herpes Zoster in 2036 4 Executive Summary of Herpes Zoster 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Risk Factors Associated with Herpes Zoster 7.4 Etiology 7.5 Pathogenesis 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 7.8 Prevention 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Eligible Patient Population for Herpes Zoster Vaccination in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster in the US 8.4.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster in the US 8.4.3 Age-specific Incident Cases of Herpes Zoster in the US 8.4.4 Eligible Patient Population for Treatment/ Vaccination of Herpes Zoster in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Herpes Zoster Patient Journey 10 Marketed Herpes Zoster Drugs 10.1 SHINGRIX: Glaxosmithkline 10.1.1 Product description 10.1.2 Regulatory milestone 10.1.3 Other development activities 10.1.4 Safety and efficacy 10.1.5 Analyst Views To be continued in the Report... 11 Emerging Herpes Zoster Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 CRV 101: CUREVO Inc. 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other development activities 11.2.3 Clinical trial information 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst View 11.3 JCXH-105: Immorna Biotherapeutics To be continued in the Report... 12 Herpes Zoster Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings: Herpes Zoster Market 12.2 Key Herpes Zoster Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Herpes Zoster Market Outlook 12.5 Market Size of Herpes Zoster in the 7MM 12.6 Market size of Herpes Zoster by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Herpes Zoster in the US 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Herpes Zoster in the US 12.7.2 Market Size by Therapies in the US 12.8 Market Size of Herpes Zoster in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Japan Herpes Zoster Market Size 13 KOL Views on Herpes Zoster 14 Herpes Zoster Market SWOT Analysis 15 Herpes Zoster Market Unmet Needs 16 Reimbursement and Market Access 17 Bibliography 18 Herpes Zoster Market Report Methodology

